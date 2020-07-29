Larry Carroll has the other phone complaint in Hampshire County.
We’ve all grown to loathe Frontier, the company that serves the dwindling number of landline customers and provides most of us with Internet service – service that ranges from pokey to intermittent to non-existent.
Carroll, who lives along River Road west of Romney, has pretty much given up on Frontier. He relies on U.S. Cellular for Internet service “because Frontier has been so terrible.”
But it turns out that U.S. Cellular isn’t worth much more than Frontier in Carroll’s estimation.
Like so many of the rest of us, Carroll has found that in his corner of Hampshire, U.S. Cellular is the only carrier that can produce a signal – and that’s only some of the time.
Carroll says he’s paying $200 a month to the nation’s 4th-largest carrier, but he doesn’t think he gets $200 worth of service.
He says he often can’t get into his banking app on his phone because it won’t open.
And yet, “They want you to pay.”
There are days, he says, when the tower is down, but they don’t offer a credit for the time the service is out of commission – or even an explanation.
“If you don’t get anything you’re still supposed to pay,” he grumbles.
Like so many of us, Carroll feels he’s caught between a Frontier rock and a U.S. Cellular hard place.
“There’s no place else to go,” he says. “We deserve better service because we’re paying for it.”
It’s not just personal with Carroll either.
“We’re in a different age now,” he contends. “Our kids are going to suffer because they’re going to have to learn on the Internet and they’re getting left behind.”
U.S. Cellular has one thing going for it in Carroll’s mind.
“They have great people working for them,” he praises. “They just don’t have the tools to get stuff done.”
And, those great people have a corporate owner that realizes it can make people pay without doing much to help, especially during the current pandemic.
So, Larry Carroll has a proposition to maybe wake up U.S. Cellular to the issues here.
He has a ticket open on the carrier’s help desk, and he’s willing to share it.
Make that: he’s wanting to share it.
“If we could just pick a day when everybody in the county would call in with that ticket number,” Carroll suggests, “maybe they’ll take notice.”
It’s screwy. It’s devious. It’s unexpected.
It just might work.
So let’s make it a date. Next Monday – that’s Aug. 3 – if you’re having a problem with U.S. Cellular, call into their help desk and let them know.
Tell them you have an open ticket, number 0000539575.
Tell ’em Larry and Jim sent you.
