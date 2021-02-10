ROMNEY — Hampshire County Schools Superintendent Jeff Pancione will remain at the helm of Hampshire County Schools for another 4 years.
With a unanimous vote Wednesday night, the school board decided to renew Pancione’s contract for another 4 years beginning July 1, 2021. After an executive session where they deliberated amongst themselves, board members also decided to increase Pancione’s salary to $120,000 in July, with an annual increase of 2.5 percent.
“We are excited to have Mr. Pancione on board throughout the construction of the new schools,” said board president Debbie Champ. “We think this will give us some continuity while that’s happening.”
Pancione’s contract was on a school board agenda in October, but the discussion was postponed.
Board member Matt Trimble made the motion to approve the superintendent’s contract, and board member Bernie Hott seconded the motion.
Also at Wednesday night’s meeting,
- The board approved 2 fundraising requests: the Scholastic Book Fair for the Library Fund at Capon Bridge Elementary School and the Hat Day fundraiser for a family in need at Romney Elementary.
- The board approved the adoption of Policy 3235 (Share Table), the 2nd reading of Policy 1035 (Public Questions and Concerns) and the 1st reading of Policy 4019 (Covid Leave). The 1st reading for Policy 3175 (Transportation for Curricular and Extra-Curricular Trips) was tabled for “further clarification.”
The next school board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Office on Feb. 15.
