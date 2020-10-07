I have been wondering about the protests where people have taken to the streets to speak up about and against the inequalities in our country. One term I keep hearing is that of “antifa.”
Protestors are being accused of being antifa as though it is a bad thing. I cannot judge if some people claiming to be antifascist are being violent. They are protesting against the reality of our current version of government.
I have chosen to use quotes from an article that I found that explains all of this so much better than I can — many of them from an article on duluthreader.com titled “In Case Anybody Hasn’t Noticed Corporations Rule.”
• “Fascism should more appropriately be called corporatism because it is a merger of state and corporate power.” – Benito Mussolini (actually first written by Giovanni Gentile)
• “Corporations ... bribe politicians to write laws that cheat society on a mammoth scale, most significantly by allowing them to avoid paying many of the very real costs incurred in conducting their businesses.” Such very real costs ”include the social and environmental costs of destruction of valuable resources, pollution, the burdens on society of workers who become injured or ill and receive little or no health care, the indirect funding received when companies are permitted to market hazardous products, dump wastes into oceans and rivers, pay employees less than a living wage, provide substandard working conditions and extract natural resources from public lands at less than market prices. Furthermore, most corporations are dependent on public subsidies, exemptions, massive advertising and lobbying campaigns, and complex transportation and communications systems that are underwritten by taxpayers; their executives receive inflated salaries, perks, and “golden retirement parachutes” which are written off as tax deductions.” - John Perkins, author of Confessions of an Economic Hit Man and The Secret History of the American Empire: The Truth About Economic Hit Men, Jackals and How to Change the World.” (Read more about his experiences at yesmagazine.org)
• “If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been ‘taken.’ Once you give a charlatan (or a corporation) power over you, you almost never get it back.” – Carl Sagan, author of “The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark”
• “Fascism is a dictatorship ... a government which is run by a small group of large industrialists and financial lords ... I am going to ask latitude to insist that we might have Fascism even though we maintained a pretense of democratic machinery. The mere presence of a Supreme Court, a House of Representatives, a Senate and a President would not be sufficient protection against the utter centralization of power in the hands of a few men who might hold no office at all.” — Heywood Broun, syndicated columnist (1936)
• “The really dangerous American fascists ... would prefer not to use violence. [Their] method is to poison the channels of public information. With a fascist the problem is never how best to present the truth to the public, but how best to use the news to deceive the public into giving the fascist and his group more money or more power.” — Vice President Henry Wallace 1944
The march toward corporate supremacy started long before the dramatic boost that corporations received when the Neo-conservative-dominated U.S. Supreme Court ruled that inanimate corporations should have the same rights and privileges as human beings in the outrageous Citizen’s United (a corporation) versus the Federal Election Commission in 2010.
We are living in a government that has become dangerously fascist and will continue to be so if we do not pay attention and use our votes.
In other countries, people are willing to die for the right to vote. And yet we keep voting for people who prove not to be working for us and then we re-elect them. And shrug.
I do not know where the upcoming election will leave us. I can only hope and use my vote to speak my voice. I can only hope that the rest of the citizens of this country will be paying attention and vote with love and conscience.
