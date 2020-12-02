2 more die here of virus
State hospitals ordered to cut back on surgeries
Hospitals will be able to maintain their available bed capacities “at this moment,” Justice said at a news conference. “But the worst days are ahead of us.”
He ordered hospitals to reduce elective surgeries to make bed space available.
Hampshire County is no exception to the aggressive rise in cases.
Two people here died of the disease in the past week, matching the number in the 1st 8 months.
As of Tuesday morning, the county had 115 active cases with 5 people hospitalized for it, both record highs in the nearly 9-month pandemic.
The county’s surging number of active cases puts it in Red Status on the state’s 5-color system of classifying the pandemic’s spread.
But it’s slightly lower positivity rate had Hampshire in Orange Status on Tuesday after a day at the even-better Gold Status on Monday.
Since Hampshire was orange last Saturday, School Superintendent Jeff Pancione announced that the 1 day that students were to be in class this week, on Thursday, would instead be a remote instruction day.
The next time Hampshire students are scheduled to be in their school buildings is now next Monday, Dec. 7.
Hampshire’s 3rd COVID-19-related death was reported last Wednesday, just 5 days after the 2nd.
The Hampshire County Health Department said Nov. 25 that a 74-year-old woman from here died at UPMC Western Maryland Hospital in Cumberland.
On Tuesday morning, the 4th death was reported, a 74-year-old man.
“The Hampshire County Health Department extends their deepest sympathies to the family and friends for their loss,” Director Stephanie Shoemaker said via press releases.
The Health Department does not disclose more information to protect patient privacy.
The county’s 1st COVID-19 death was reported in early April, less than 3 weeks after the 1st people in Hampshire County contracted the disease.
In addition to the deaths, an outbreak was reported Tuesday at Hampshire Center.
The Health Department said an employee at the Sunrise Summit facility tested positive. Since the positive case is associated with a group care setting, the state classifies it as an outbreak.
Shoemaker said the center has helped with contact tracing and that all residents and employees there are being tested.
The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus in West Virginia jumped 29 percent last week. A record 597 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, including 162 in intensive care units.
The number hospitalized was up from 46 a week earlier and double a month earlier.
Hampshire County has had 318 confirmed cases and 44 probable cases since late March.
The county took 6 months to pass the 100 mark of positive tests and less than 2 months to hit 200. Only 2 weeks were needed to pass 300.
