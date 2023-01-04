Over the past few weeks, wintry storms have interrupted everyday lives, including business owners relying on digital connections to run their businesses.
John Lambert, who owns Lambert Drug Store in Romney, shared that when he took ownership of the pharmacy, he switched from Frontier to Breezeline (formerly known as Atlantic Broadband). Since then, he has noticed much more reliable Internet service, which his system depends on to keep his business running regularly.
“Without the Internet, I don’t have phones, I don’t have credit card transactions, I don’t have insurance transmissions so I can’t transmit claims to insurance companies, I can’t run my POS (point of sale system that takes and keeps track of sales), and I don’t have phones because my system is all through the Internet,” Lambert explained.
“Without any of that, it’s kind of hard to try to remain open. Without Internet, I wasn’t getting eScripts from doctors, so the customers would come by and say, ‘Oh, my doctor sent you the script over the Internet,’ but I couldn’t get it because it was down,” he continued.
Lambert wasn’t alone in the struggle. Other business owners, such as the owner of Mountain Top Truck Stop, maintained the generator filled with gas to keep the Internet’s junction box running temporarily.
He said the Internet itself was not the issue, but the junction box that ran the Internet was without power.
Lambert stressed that he wasn’t complaining, but noted that a redundant system might have helped.
“I don’t have a system where if I don’t have Internet one way, I can pick it up another way, so I was just without Internet and unable to operate,” he said. “I’m not complaining, but I can foresee Hampshire County missing out on business opportunities because of the lack of infrastructure (with) things like the Internet.”
Lambert explained that there are limitations with having Frontier as his only Internet provider option. He said that he could do additional work from home if he had fiber cable running from the street to his house, but the additional cost is expensive. This cost for most supplies needed for Internet expansion has nearly doubled since Covid.
The county’s Broadband Council is continuously searching for grants and other opportunities to get fiber cables to residents’ homes at an affordable price, and the bureaucratic process isn’t exactly speedy.
Working from home is something newer county resident has struggled with. Lee Ann Wiiki, an Augusta resident who owns Lintu Solutions, has struggled to work from home since moving here from Maryland.
Lintu Solutions partners with federal agencies and offers them better cyber security protection, data strategies, high-performance computing and more. Though her work grants her the flexibility to work remotely, Wiiki found herself commuting to The River House, nearby libraries, the Starbucks in Winchester and other locations with reliable Internet access – daily – just to be able to stay online.
She explained that Frontier refused her service at her house, and that she tried several alternatives to no avail. That is, until she learned of GotW3, where she received service through a cellphone tower, but the signal needed to be stronger and more reliable for her business.
“I want to bring cyber security and IT jobs here to the county, but people can’t access (the Internet) from home, so a work-from-home model that most in the IT industry have become accustomed to – especially since the pandemic – is extremely difficult here,” Wiiki said.
Thanks to the county’s developing infrastructure, Wiiki realized that Bear Garden Plaza in Capon Bridge was one of the best areas to find reliable Internet, so she signed a lease for an office space.
“I am thrilled to have HardyNet at the office with over 100 MBps (of speed), literally 100 times better than at home,” Wiiki said.
Even though Wiiki has found an excellent location to run her business, that doesn’t eliminate the existing challenges for those who can’t afford to rent or even commute to an area just for better Internet access.
Nostalgic sentiments linger among some residents who long for a “simpler” time when the Internet wasn’t even necessary. But those times are gone.
“Nobody wants the county to stay in the Stone Age. We all want a place for our kids to work and play. We all want better education; a better school system, better infrastructure,” said Aaron Cox, the county’s GIS coordinator. “But (at the same time), we don’t want to be like many other counties, so riddled with drugs and violence that at this point they are not even recognizable to what they were 10 years ago.”
There is a difference between growth and smart growth, Cox said.
He added that county officials are working with Hardynet (their broadband partner) to finalize engineering and cost analysis for the next route that would give them the most bang for their buck in using the remaining county ARP fund allocation.
Visit broadband.wv.gov to test your Internet speed and submit challenges to the location, accuracy and reliability of the new National Broadband Map presented by the Federal Communications Commission.
Accurate data representation of the county, and of West Virginia as a whole is vital to receiving additional funds to expand Internet service here. Residents have until Jan. 13 to challenge this new map.
