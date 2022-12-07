MOOREFIELD — A fire in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday resulted in damage to the boiler room at the Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Moorefield.
The blaze was reported by a passerby to Hardy County 911 at 1:35 a.m. at the prepared foods plant on South Main Street in Moorefield. Fire crews from Romney, Petersburg and Moorefield all responded, said Romney fire chief G.T. Parsons.
By 4:15 a.m., the scene was cleared. No injuries have been reported, said the Hardy County 911 center.
“It all started in the boiler room and that’s all the information we have,” said a dispatcher.
As of Tuesday morning, there has been no word on the official cause of the blaze or the exact amount of damage to the plant, which employs over 1,000 workers.
Officials at the Moorefield facility and company spokesman Cameron Bruett did not comment on the incident.
