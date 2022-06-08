ROMNEY — This summer the town’s streets will get some paving attention that was missing for the last 2 years.
The Town Council unanimously approved a resolution at Monday night’s monthly meeting to allocate $50,000 for paving and patching.
Some patching work on small potholes will be done by the town’s maintenance staff. Larger pieces of patching and limited paving will be contracted out.
Mayor Beverly Keadle said she had 1 bid in hand and another on the way for the work.
The council approved its yearly paving plan in 2020, only to have it scuttled before it began when the state auditor’s office said the financing used violated rules.
The town had been paying for the work each summer from a line of credit, then paying that off before the end of the fiscal year the next June. The state said the money has to be in hand before work can be done.
The 2020 street-paving list included the part of Larson Place not paved in 2019, Miller Lane from Whippoorwill Drive past the last house, South Marsham Street from Main to Marathon Place and 3 more streets. The council approved $100,000 for those priorities.
Some streets could be knocked off the list for now because water and sewer projects that should be constructed next year will tear up some streets. The project costs include repaving them after linework is done so the town wasn’t want to pave them now just to see them torn up and paved again in a year.
Romney has just over 10 miles of streets it maintains. The state is responsible for Main Street and North High Street because they are state highways.
In other business:
• The council approved an ordinance to apply to the state for 6 specific home-rule authorities. The Municipal Home Rule Board will make its decisions in July. If the permission is granted, each rule would have to be adopted by ordinance.
• The council also gave final approval to an ordinance updating its nuisance law.
• Keadle was authorized to apply for a $400,000 Transportation Alternatives Grant to build sidewalks on both sides of High Street from the stoplight north to Armstrong.
The state gave the town $100,000 to design the project a year ago. The grant would require Romney to put in 20%, or $80,000, for the sidewalks, which are being built as the 1st step in connecting downtown to the new elementary school to be built on the old hospital site.
• Parks and Rec Chair Keri Shreve updated the council on pool operations. The pool opened on June 2, a Thursday, with 81 swimmers and drew 140 people on the 1st Saturday it was open.
• Two fundraisers for the red barn are coming up: a golf tournament and a chili cook-off.
• Work has begun to install the new radio-signal water meters at residences across town. “Within a month we should be ready to go,” Shreve said.
• Councilwoman Paula O’Brien said just 10 to 15 residences in Romney are now lacking adequate street numbers after a campaign she led to highlight the issue.
