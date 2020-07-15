Bill Pownell knows a thing or 2 about brush fires, like a couple that caused trouble in the last week.
“Typically we don't’ have fires this time of year,” the veteran forester said Tuesday, “although when we do they’re hard to put out.”
Firefighters from Capon Bridge, Capon Springs, Slanesville and Augusta know that score.
They responded to a fire sparked by some equipment usage along Capon River Road about 5 miles south of Capon Bridge Thursday afternoon along with 3 squads from Frederick County, Va., and Wardensville, out of Hardy County.
For 6 hours in 90-degree heat, squads worked to contain the hard-to-get-to fire, accessed by a private logging road.
“That fire in Capon Bridge was in a very steep, very inaccessible spot,” Pownell said.
Augusta’s fire company estimated 22,000 gallons of water were pumped by the time the 12-acre fire was contained.
That wasn’t the end of the story, Pownell said.
The fire broke out of the containment lines Friday and crews were called back. It has kept burning inside the lines, Pownell said, but people see the smoke and call 911, bringing the companies back out to the scene.
“July fires typically burn deep into the ground,” he noted.
Fire in a rugged terrain took the Romney company deep into Hardy County Monday.
A brush fire on Hinkle Mountain Road, about 20 miles south of Moorefield off South Fork Road brought units from Hardy, Grant and Pendleton counties also.
“That’s in a notoriously bad spot,” Pownell said. “That’s why they called everybody in the country there. Anytime you get a fire on South Fork road you get on it.”
The blaze, of unknown origin, was contained to an acre, he said. Fire crews continue to monitor the site, he said.
The Romney fire company also helped Augusta put out a brush fire on Sol Shanholtz early Monday afternoon. Within 3 hours, Romney was responding to a structure fire off Golden Drive. No further information was available on that fire at press time.
