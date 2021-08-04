This year, the Cubs decided they wanted the houses to go up in Depot Station Park, the parcel on Depot Street being developed beyond the walking trail already there.
Some 19 houses went up right before Easter.
Last Friday, 9 of them were found damaged.
Now, a $400 reward — that keeps climbing by the hour — is being offered for information on whoever was responsible for the vandalism.
“How disheartening,” Romney’s Barb Scott posted on Facebook. “I just walked down there several weeks ago and went up to each box to see if there were nests, and there were in several of the boxes.”
Making the bluebird houses is something Cub Scouts have done for a long time.
Previous efforts by Pack 32 have gone up at the V.A. hospital in Martinsburg and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
In all, Pack leader Rick Hillenbrand said, more than 100 have been made and hung.
“When the Cub Scouts build the bluebird boxes they complete some of their rank advancement requirements,” Hillenbrand explained. “For example the 3rd-graders (Bear Scouts) learn about and use hand tools to build a useful project.”
Additionally, he noted, building a birdhouse helps them complete several requirements for the World Conservation Award.
Hillenbrand has reached out to the manufacturer of the birdhouse kits for 9 backs and 5 side panels to repair the damaged boxes.
When they’re fixed, they’ll go back up in Depot Station Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.