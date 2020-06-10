Online livestock sale in the works
Concern for the health and safety of fairgoers and workers, difficulties involved in applying the governor’s guidelines and the financial impact if too many people opted not to attend contributed to the decision.
Plans are under way for a livestock show and sale to be held online.
Though they were scheduled to meet June 23, the board felt a decision should be made “better sooner than later,” said board president Duane “Punkin” Oates, adding: “We didn’t want to say that Hampshire County ran scared,” so they waited to see the guidelines.
As soon as the governor’s guidelines were released, Oates began talking to others, including the county health department, the company providing the rides and members of other fair boards making similar decisions.
He learned the fate of the Frederick County Fair will be decided today, with liability one of the board’s concerns. What if someone contracts COVID-19 at the fair and sues? Will their insurance cover this?
Oates checked with his own insurance underwriter and found such claims would be investigated, and it is difficult to prove where someone caught the virus. Even if the fair could be proven to be responsible, their insurance would cover it.
Oates pointed out the possibility of infecting fairgoers is still worrisome in and of itself. The fair board has a responsibility to the public, and does not want to put anyone at risk.
Complying with guidelines would be difficult. The busy snack bar kitchen is hot, crowded and staffed by Ruritans who are for the most part in their 60s and 70s. They would be required to wear masks this year, despite the heat.
Occupancy of the barns would still be restricted, and rides would have to be disinfected after each use, with adequate space maintained both between the riders and in the line of the children waiting to board.
Six-foot social distancing would mean lengthening lines everywhere. If the fair had a big night, the line for food could stretch clear to the soccer field, said Oates.
If attracting large numbers of fairgoers would cause problems, the board also recognized the danger that too few might choose to attend. If attendance is low, the fair could lose thousands just covering the cost of the entertainment.
Fair treasurer Allen Hott pointed out that a lot of people are worried about COVID-19 this year, and reminded the committee that almost 3,000 people asked for absentee ballots for Tuesday’s primary election.
“We could jump in and lose our shirts,” he said, if the board went ahead with the fair and frightened people stayed away. He reported they could manage to pay the insurance bill of about $5,000 on the fair buildings, keeping things going for another year, though it meant using most of the savings kept in reserve for emergencies.
So far Oates has made just one deposit, on a sliding gate for the barns. Much larger deposits, including those for entertainment, will be due later this month if the fair is not cancelled.
The county’s Ruritan clubs agreed with the board’s decision, even though cancellation means less money for community service this year. The Ruritan clubs doing the planning and staffing the food service share in fair profits, and see the money goes back to the community.
Fair prices are kept low and the profits are modest, with each club receiving $2,000 last year. This year’s cancellation means the county’s participating Ruritan clubs will have that much less for their HHS scholarships and community service.
The county extension service hopes to stage a livestock auction on time — on July 23-25, but will do it online, as they did for the FFA ham, bacon and egg sale this spring. The fair board acknowledges that the sale will not bring in as much, but see no alternative to this under the circumstances.
There will be no beauty pageants — not until next year.
“Cancelling the fair was not an easy decision for anyone, but it was a decision that needed to be made,” said Oates. Complying with the guidelines would have been difficult, the financial consequences could have been devastating, and most important, the fair board did not want to put anyone at risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.