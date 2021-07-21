CAPON BRIDGE — A July 13 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new mural on the wall of the Capon Bridge Rescue Squad building drew a crowd to celebrate both the mural itself and the volunteers and sponsors who made the project possible.
Tim Reese presided over the ceremony, welcoming a crowd and leading a round of applause for the local businesses who contributed to the project.
Reese gave a brief history of the development of the mural, which began with a suggestion from Paul Roomsburg that something be done with the building’s “drab wall.” The wall once held a mural designed by students at the Capon Bridge schools, a mural removed several years ago in preparation for a new work of art that had never materialized.
Like its predecessor, Capon Bridge’s new mural project involved students from the schools in the design process. Middle school art teacher Michael Anderson worked with his students on the design, in collaboration with local artist Jenn Lockwood, designer of the murals on her own School Street Studios and on the wall of the car wash in Blue Marlin Plaza.
Jo Murray, Executive Director of The River House, thanked the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History for helping fund the mural. The agency has a special grants program to support the involvement of rural youth in the creation of public art.
Once the funding was in place, Murray said, Anderson and Lockwood “took it from there,” involving students and other community members in applying a “really community-created” work of art to the wall of the building.
Scissors were distributed to volunteers as well as to Anderson, Lockwood and Capon Bridge Mayor Laura Turner, who had told those present how much she appreciated seeing the community come together in creating the mural and urged them to take pride in the mural and the group effort involved.
In all, 10 people lined up with scissors as Reese led a crowd including members of the town council and Hampshire County Commissioner Dave Cannon in a countdown, and the ribbon was cut.
Local businesses whose contributions helped make the mural possible included the Bank of Romney, the FNB Bank, the Giffin Funeral Home, the S. J. Morse Company, the Farmer’s Daughter, Green Bridge Properties, El Puente Restaurant, Reed’s Pharmacy, the Cladding Corporation, Glenmar Farms, the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group, and The River House.
Beth Reese had landscaping done for the area in advance of the ceremony. o
