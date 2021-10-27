Homecoming 2021 sees energy, smiles and near-normalcy for students
SUNRISE SUMMIT — The Trojans brought school spirit back to Hampshire last week for Homecoming, with an energetic Spirit Week, a tough loss at the Friday night game and a fun-filled night out at the dance Saturday.
Last week, the HHS Student Council put on a creative Spirit Week, with Monday being “get up and go” day, Tuesday as “college/frat day,” Wednesday as “twin day,” Thursday as “generations day” and Friday, of course, was spirit-wear day.
The Trojans suffered a tough loss at the big game Friday night, losing to Greenbrier East 56-6, though the Hampshire Havoc brought the hurt and the energy to the sidelines to support their team. Colin Hott and Kaelyn Knight were crowned this year’s HHS Homecoming King and Queen.
It was a sea of sparkles and bowties at the Homecoming dance the following night, as students who had bought tickets in advance filed into the gym to boogie the night away from 8 p.m. until 11. Last year, the dance was canceled because of Covid-19 concerns, but school spirit roared back last weekend in a Homecoming that almost felt like things were back to normal. ❏
