1
KEARNEYSVILLE — A company that makes and distributes automotive parts and racing products is opening a 300,000-square-foot distribution center in eastern West Virginia.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that the Speedway Motors distribution center in Kearneysville will bring 25 jobs to the state.
The Lincoln, Nebraska-based family owned business plans to start hiring this month for jobs that include human resources, warehouse and maintenance.
Speedway Motors CEO Clay Smith said on a conference call that the West Virginia location will cut shipping times for customers on the East Coast.
“This is really a big deal for us,’’ Smith said.
Plans call for solar facility at brownfield site
2
MARTINSBURG — Plans call for a West Virginia site that was designated as a brownfield to be turned into a solar production facility, officials said.
The Berkeley County Council announced on Thursday that Colorado-based Torch Clean Energy plans to install a $100 million solar electricity production facility at the former Dupont Potomac River Works explosives manufacturing facility, The Journal reported.
“Torch is excited to be working with Berkeley County to develop the Bedington Energy Facility,’’ Torch Clean Energy President Jon Kilberg said in a statement shared by county officials.
A 100-megawatt solar array is planned on 750 acres of land with very limited potential use, the statement said.
The company hopes to begin construction this year and have the facility operational next year, said Torch local development manager Sam Gulland.
WVU extends ban on fans at home games
3
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has extended a ban on fans attending home athletic events through Jan. 24 due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases in the state.
The university said last week that only families and guests of the players and coaching staffs along with essential game personnel will be admitted to the events on the Morgantown campus.
“We continue to be disappointed not to allow fans at our home indoor events, but quite frankly, COVID-19 is not yet under control,’’ athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement.
Marion County seeks more remote workers as residents
4
FAIRMONT — A West Virginia county is seeking more remote workers as residents.
The Marion County Chamber of Commerce is working on a project to attract remote or self-employed workers to move there, news outlets reported.
Marion County offers indoor and outdoor recreation along with good local restaurants and access to major cities like Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., that are a few hours’ drive, officials said.
“We don’t want to change Marion county per-say, we love Marion county as it is. However, we want to share Marion County with everyone that we can,’’ Chamber Board Chairman Jonathan Board said.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed how many people work, with many now working from home, which means some have more flexibility in where they can live, officials said.
The Marion County chamber has been working with local organizations to put together a video highlighting the area’s best points. A preview has been posted to the chamber’s YouTube page, but the full video won’t be released until next month, officials said.
Ceremony set for the late Chuck Yeager
5
CHARLESTON — A public celebration has been scheduled for the late Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager in West Virginia.
The ceremony is set for noon on Jan. 15 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, the city of Charleston announced in a statement.
The statement said Yeager’s wife, Victoria Yeager, is scheduled to attend.
Chuck Yeager died last month at age 97. The West Virginia native in 1947 became the first person to fly faster than sound.
The ceremony will be open to the public and livestreamed. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Brig. Gen. Crane becomes National Guard leader
6
CHARLESTON — Brig. Gen. Bill Crane has been installed as adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard.
A change of command virtual ceremony was held last week at the state Capitol in Charleston.
Crane replaces Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, who retired to take on a new role at West Virginia University.
The 6,500-member state National Guard has been instrumental in carrying out coronavirus testing events statewide and, lately, vaccination clinics.
The Guard’s state response also has included producing and distributing personal protective equipment, disinfecting vehicles and facilities, and virus prevention training for businesses, long-term care facilities, medical practices and residents.
Man sentenced in post office break-ins
7
BECKLEY — A West Virginia man was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for breaking into a post office, a prosecutor said last week.
Matthew Riffle, 30, of Rupert, pleaded guilty Sept. 25 and has been in custody since in June. He was also ordered to pay $3,690.42 in restitution for items not recovered and any damage.
Riffle broke into the Springdale Post Office on March 31, 2019, and into the Smoot Post Office on the previous day, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart’s office said in a news release. He tried again but wasn’t successful because of a new lock and security mechanism, the release said. Riffle was arrested April 2, 2019.
Trial in opioid lawsuit rescheduled for May 3
8
CHARLESTON — A federal judge in West Virginia has set a new trial date in a lawsuit filed by the city of Huntington and Cabell County over the opioid crisis.
U.S. District Judge David Faber on Wednesday set May 3 as the new trial date. The trial had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The lawsuit accuses drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson of fueling the local opioid epidemic.
Some cities have top 10 rainiest years
9
CHARLESTON — Some cities in West Virginia had rainfall amounts last year totaling in the top 10 ever recorded.
Bluefield had its 2nd-highest annual rainfall in 2020. The 52.7 inches (135 centimeters) of rain was surpassed only by the 54.2 inches (138 centimeters) recorded in 2004, according to the National Weather Service.
Elkins received 56.5 inches (144 centimeters) of rainfall last year, the 10th highest in its history.
On the other end of the scale, Wheeling saw its 4th driest year with 32.2 inches (82 centimeters) of rainfall. That’s more than 7 inches below the city’s average, the weather service said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.