CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) is currently accepting entries for the 2023 West Virginia Quilts and Wall Hangings Juried Exhibition.
The deadline to turn in entries is Monday, May 1, at 4 p.m.
This is the 42nd year for the exhibition, which will open Friday, May 26, with an awards ceremony at the annual Vandalia Gathering at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex. The free, summer-long exhibition will be displayed through Sept. 11, 2023.
Quilts and wall hangings, handmade or machine made, by West Virginia residents are eligible for the exhibition. Special consideration will be given to hand-quilted entries. Entrants may submit one quilt and one wall hanging. There is a nonrefundable fee of $20 per entry.
A quilting workshop will be held on May 5 by Juror Karen Kendo titled “Perfect Endings Binding Workshop.” This class will give you the skills to apply binding with crisp ninety-degree mitered corners, even and full edges and smooth final joins. The prospectus and entry information can be found at https://wvculture.org/agencies/museums/.
For more info. contact Keeney at (304) 558-0220 or Rachel.m.keeney@wv.gov.
