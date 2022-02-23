ROMNEY — At their meeting last Wednesday, The Hampshire County Development Authority Board received reports on unanticipated problems delaying completion of the industrial access road at the Capon Bridge Technology Park and the preparation of the old hospital site to turn over to the Board of Education.
Plans to turn the recently completed tech park access road over to the Department of Highways have been delayed by some line-of-sight issues that Thrasher Project Engineer Patricia Escoriaza said came from 2 inches to 2 feet of soil apparently been pushed downhill by rain or thaw that obstructed the roadway view for approximately 100 feet, though board member Jason Hicks questioned whether so much soil could have been moved by natural processes over such a short period of time.
Escoriaza said that Gary’s Excavating was preparing an estimate for correcting the problem. Though she did not have an estimate of costs yet, she expected they would quickly take care of the problem.
In the meantime, the tech park’s plat has been finalized for land to be occupied by the S. J. Morse Company, and proceeds from the coming sale will help pay for the project.
The abatement of contaminants at the old hospital site, necessary before the new West Elementary School can be constructed there, is 85% complete, Escoriaza said, but has been delayed because new contaminants were found in floor tile under carpeting that was removed.
Though the tile sample originally taken had come back negative, Escoriaza said the tile looked suspicious, so a new sample was taken. The new sampling found the tile to be contaminated.
Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson has talked to the Department of Environmental Protection to see if this new problem could be factored into the loan funding the abatement, and asked if there were emergency funds that could be used.
She has also discussed the need to fund removal of the new contaminants with county grant writer Erin Timbrook. o
(0) comments
