HCDA

New HCDA board member and current Capon Bridge Town Councilwoman Dorinda Strother took the oath of office from Commissioner Dave Cannon during last week’s meeting.

A second solar farm is coming to Hampshire County by 2026, leasing a 500-acre farm in the Gore District area.

Last Wednesday’s Hampshire County Development Authority (HCDA) meeting discussed the bringing of a new business, Energix Renewables. Energix is a global renewable emergency company operating in the United States, Poland and Israel.

