A second solar farm is coming to Hampshire County by 2026, leasing a 500-acre farm in the Gore District area.
Last Wednesday’s Hampshire County Development Authority (HCDA) meeting discussed the bringing of a new business, Energix Renewables. Energix is a global renewable emergency company operating in the United States, Poland and Israel.
The new project is in addition to and separate from the 80-acre solar project led by REV Renewables on a farm off of Ford Hill Road in Augusta.
HCDA Director J.T. Hott said that the company is putting in a facility in Mineral County first, but they have leased a 500-acre from the Haynes family bordering North River Road. They are in the process of creating engineering designs and site plans, with permit submissions beginning around the next two years.
Hott mentioned that the only downside to the project, in his opinion, “is that there’s not going to be any job creation long term; it’s going to be short-term during construction,” but the company will bring in a $200 million investment in the county. The equipment is taxable, and the county will benefit from taxes on the equipment and property real estate taxes.
Hott announced during the meeting that Aquabanq CEO A.J. Shapiro had exercised the option to purchase additional land, five to 10 acres, parallel to their other 10 acres in the Capon Bridge Technology Park.
Board members unanimously agreed to let Flowers Baking Co. pick their own contractor to fix the structural damage on the property they are leasing, with final consent from the HCDA.
Little remains to complete the transfer of Capon Bridge Tech Park utilities from the hands of the Development Authority to the town of Capon Bridge, legal consultant Hoy Shingleton announced to board members.
Hampshire County Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins reported that the health department is still seeing a high number of new wells and septic system installations. It seems that new people coming in want a lot of private water testing done, Wilkins said.
The meeting finished with Dorinda Strother swearing in as an HCDA board member representing the Town of Capon Bridge. Strother will be an official board member during the next meeting.
