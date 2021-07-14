A dear friend stopped by the Review unexpectedly one day a few weeks ago to give me a piece of her exceedingly sharp mind about grocery stores.
Why can’t we get a competitor for Food Lion in here, she wanted to know.
Good question — not that I have anything against Food Lion. Lord knows I spend enough of my money there.
But a little competition is good for consumers. It makes each seller stay on their toes and work harder to draw in customers. To our benefit, especially when it comes to groceries, that often means lowering prices.
And before some big corporations and small business alike work themselves into a tizzy, yes, I know that several places in Hampshire County sell groceries, from the dollar stores (Family and General) to the Farmer’s Daughter and Capon Valley Market in Capon Bridge, Slanesville General Store, L&M in Augusta and T&S in Springfield — and I’m sure I’ve missed a couple of others.
But my friend was talking a full-service, widely stocked store like County Pride was in its heyday — or A&P a generation or 2 ago.
It’s a concern Romney Councilman Duncan Hott expressed this spring as he was running for re-election. The main reason he was running, he said, was because he wanted to see a grocery come to Romney.
Well, Pat (my friend) and Duncan, good luck with that — especially in Romney proper.
The challenge is economics, particularly tied to demographics, and we don’t score high on either scale here.
A grocer, whether a mega-operation like Walmart or Safeway or Kroger, needs an expectation it will make a profit before it’s going to sink money into entering a market.
Hampshire has 23,000 people sprawled over 645 miles of hills and hollers. Figure that the eastern side of the county heads to the Walmart-on-steroids on the west side of Winchester for its heavy-duty shopping.
That doesn’t leave many folks to try to wrest away from Food Lion (which is owned by Martin’s).
And the demographics? We’re a county with more than our due share of old, disabled and poor people. That’s not to say we don’t have wonderful people here; we just don’t have the people with the apparent spending power to draw a new big grocer.
That’s not just me talking. That’s also Realtor Paige Manuel of Oak Crest Commercial Real Estate in Winchester. He brokered a deal to buy the old Chevrolet dealership on Sunrise Summit this spring — only to see it fall through because whoever was going to lease the property from the new buyer looked around and didn’t like the demographics here to bring whatever business they conduct to Hampshire County.
So how about an independent grocer, maybe working with IGA? Wayne’s Meat Market has locations in Fort Ashby and Keyser, and the firm says it has been approached about coming to Romney.
But that’s not happening and the main reason is finding more people the owners can trust to operate a 3rd location. The family just can’t extend that far.
Instead, Wayne’s announced this week that it’s buying Hampshire Meats with its little storefront in Shanks, but the big reason isn’t to have a retail presence here. It’s to have the meat processing capability for its main stores.
How about the Hawses, who own the Shop-N-Save in Moorefield? Possible, but I haven’t talked to them.
Then there’s the matter of location. When County Pride closed, O’Reilly’s auto-parts store took over.
Miller’s Market, across the parking lot from the Review, is now Trinity Family Healthcare.
I’m not sure there’s a lot (and zoning) in Romney’s town limits big enough for the grocery (and parking) that Duncan Hott envisions.
His campaign dream might have sounded good enough to get him re-elected, but it’s just that — a dream, not reality.
So the county is pretty much “stuck” with Food Lion, which is not the worst thing in the world, until some company comes along and thinks it can make money competing here.
And, let me make one more point very clear. If somebody comes to Hampshire County, or Romney specifically, with the money and the plans for a big new business like a full-service grocery store, that somebody will be welcome.
We had somebody post this on our Facebook page recently, regarding a semi-unrelated item, and it’s a sentiment I’ve seen expressed more than once.
“They won’t even let a Walmart or any big business come to town for the fear of growth,” said the poster who I refuse to name because they don’t need to be rewarded for their lunacy.
See, I don’t know who the “they” are that the Facebooker thinks “lets” these things happen — or makes sure they don’t.
Ask Romney’s mayor and council and they’ll tell you they’d be thrilled to have a business in town that brings good jobs and draws people to spend money here.
The County Commission would say the same.
Let’s put it another way. Do you think our elected officials somehow feel so beholden to a grocery giant out of the Netherlands, Food Lion owner Ahold Delhaize, that they would turn down a proposed competitor? Do you think they actually have the ability to say no to a business locating here?
For pity’s sake, this is the county that has a military-style shooting and training range planted right in the middle of 3 or 4 summer camps.
If a grocer wants to open up a full-service store somewhere in this county, we’re waiting for ’em.
But don’t hold your breath. o
