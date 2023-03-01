ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Committee held a special session Monday morning to remove the remaining barriers to Aquabanq’s purchase of land for a shrimp farm in the Capon Bridge Technology Park and decide the fate of the Board of Education Administration Building on School Street, which sits on property to be traded to the HCDA in exchange for the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital site.

The committee also approved payment to abatement contractor Anderson Excavating for completing the cleanup of the hospital site, so demolition of the old hospital building can begin. Once the old hospital building is demolished, the site will be transferred to the BOE by early August for construction of the county’s planned South Branch Elementary School.

