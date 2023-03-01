ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Committee held a special session Monday morning to remove the remaining barriers to Aquabanq’s purchase of land for a shrimp farm in the Capon Bridge Technology Park and decide the fate of the Board of Education Administration Building on School Street, which sits on property to be traded to the HCDA in exchange for the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital site.
The committee also approved payment to abatement contractor Anderson Excavating for completing the cleanup of the hospital site, so demolition of the old hospital building can begin. Once the old hospital building is demolished, the site will be transferred to the BOE by early August for construction of the county’s planned South Branch Elementary School.
The delay in the sale of the Capon Bridge Technology Park property to Aquabanq was caused by an old lien that came up in a title search prior to the planned closing. The lien was placed on CBTP property as part of a federal grant to build a multi-tenant building in the park, about 10 years ago.
Legal counsel Hoy Shingleton pointed out that the lien was to expire after 20 years, and while the lien document was executed in April 2004, the grant was issued in 2002.
Shingleton pointed out that the argument could easily be made that no action is needed now, over 20 years after the grant was issued.
However, Aquabanq and their investors have demanded something in writing, so the committee approved a letter sent to the Philadelphia office of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration asking that the lien be removed.
HCDA Executive Director Eileen Johnson does not expect there to be any issue with resolving the matter this way. She estimated that once the property is purchased, work will begin on constructing the planned facility in no more than six months.
Aquabanq also wanted to be reassured that the water supply needed for the shrimp farm would continue to be available. Johnson said they seemed unaware of the capacity of the CBTP well system.
She has reassured them, and “things are moving.” The sale is now expected to close March 15.
The HCDA discussed changes to their MOU for trading the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital site for BOE properties, including the site of the current BOE Administration Building.
The original agreement called for the BOE to raze all the buildings on the site, but some time after the agreement was signed, the HCDA began to consider using the building for a multi-tenant building since they are out of multi-tenant space in the Romney Business Park.
If the BOE administration building could be used this way, it would help meet the rising demand the HCDA has no other way to satisfy. It would also save the BOE the cost of demolition.
A report on the building shows it to have only minor problems (e.g., no sprinkler system, though it does have fire alarms), so the HCDA will move forward, but cautiously.
Although the building seems in good condition now, this does not mean it will still be in good condition when the BOE is ready to turn it over. Also, no one knows how old the roof is, although there is no evidence that there are problems with it.
HCDA President Greg Bohrer pointed out that it could be another five years before the BOE is ready to move, and the executive committee voted to continue discussing the building with the BOE.
In other business, the HCDA Executive Committee heard a presentation from Jackie and Lloyd Graybill on their new coffee shop, the Romney Brew Station, and plans for the future.
They are Air Force veterans, Jackie said, who have traveled all over the world. They retired after 23 years on Oct. 21, and moved to Romney on Dec. 21.
When Covid hit, they had both been stationed at the Pentagon and had drawn a circle on the map limiting how far they wanted to travel. They ended up buying a cabin here.
Jackie said Romney reminds her of her hometown in Tennessee, and people are friendly. They spotted a building on Main Street that needed some work and realized the town needed a coffee shop.
The coffee shop has been busy since it opened. They currently have four employees and are planning to bring in at least two more now, and perhaps a whole new shift if they expand hours at the beginning of the summer. Currently, they are open 7 a.m. to 3, and 8 a.m. to 1 on Saturdays.
Jackie said they would be adding some gluten-free items since many people have asked about them, as well as more vegetarian and vegan options.
They are planning an open house from March 17-18.
They are also looking at acquiring a truck to bring their wares to smaller communities like Paw Paw and Green Spring, as well as to put a deck on the back of their building on Main Street for use in the summertime. They have converted the upstairs to an AirBnB.
Lloyd reported their sales are going so well that they had to tell their coffee roaster in Morgantown to step things up. They are using local bakers and hope to get some local farms on board too.
“It’s all about the partnership,” he said.
They report encountering no snags except for some problems with contractors. Inspections required them to redo the plumbing and electricity before they could open, but they say the health department has been great.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.