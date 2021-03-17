The meeting began with a hearing on the town sewer upgrade project, on which work should begin in July on both the town and the technology park ends of the new system. Bids came in about $900,000 over budget, partly due to the Covid-related increases in expenses, and Thrasher project engineer Danny Braham suggested using DEP grant funds to make up the difference.
Messages claiming Town Clerk Penny Feather was in need of Amazon gift cards were received by a number of town residents after a scammer accessed the address book for the town’s old email address.
Mayor Laura Turner warned that the town clerk’s email address is now townclerk@townofcaponbridgewv.gov, and email received from Frontier or Hotmail does not come from the town.
The mayor had also heard from a local resident who fell victim to another scam targeting the elderly. The victim received a call from a person posing as a grandchild in trouble, asking for help –“and they were crying,” the victim said.
Scammers are getting more sophisticated, a council member noted, with some asking for money rather than the purchase of gift cards. He suggested people should be suspicious of any requests to send cash through the mail — adding that if a call for help includes instructions not to contact anyone, it is a scam.
The decision to place a “no left turn” sign at the outlet of Tannery Row onto U.S. 50 was made because visibility is so poor at that intersection, and the turn that must be made is so sharp that vehicles can bottom out making it. There had been a bad accident there the previous week.
The building permit for the Farmer’s Daughter will allow the store to replace the wood siding with Hardi-plank, a long-lasting fiber and cement alternative, and to add a metal roof over the outside dining area on the west side of the building.
In other business, the Capon Bridge town web page was expected to be live by the end of last week, said Feather, who warned that people seeking the online portal to pay water and sewer bills should be careful to do so on the official town website.
Right now, searching leads to a doxo.com page that says in very small print it is not affiliated with the town of Capon Bridge, and charges extra for paying the bill, though it does pay it.
Feather said water and sewer customers should look on their bills for the correct link, or use the link on the town’s official web page once it is operational.
The mayor swore in the latest addition to the town’s police force, Officer Jacob Crites.
The council agreed to add a choice of AFLAC supplemental insurance policies to benefits available to town employees. This will be done at no cost to the town, since employees electing to add the insurance will pay the premiums, with their town employment qualifying them for a discount.
The town has switched to a new lab for wastewater testing, after Reliance Laboratories lost its state license. Wastewater samples will now be taken to the Romney wastewater plant to be picked up and analyzed by Pace Analytical in Morgantown.
The mayor again announced that Capon Bridge has not been found to have lead or copper in its drinking water. The town was required to send out letters to water system customers notifying them of a violation, but this violation consisted only of failing to file test results on time.
The town council has been working on the budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, which begins July 1, in finance committee meetings, and will hold a public meeting to approve the result at 6 p.m. on April 20 at Town Hall.
