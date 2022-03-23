1
PARKERSBURG — Jurors have convicted a West Virginia man of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his brother on Mother’s Day in 2020.
The jury deliberated for about 2 hours Friday before returning the verdict for William Allen Nutter, who was charged with killing Charles Ryan Cottle, media sources reported. Jurors opted for convicting on a lesser charge than murder, sources reported.
Nutter claimed self-defense in the shooting, but prosecutors said his story didn’t make sense.
“(Nutter) and I believe that the trial was conducted fairly, that the jury took their role very seriously, and we believe it’s a just verdict,’’ defense attorney Joe Munoz said.
Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure declined to comment, saying the case was ongoing until Nutter’s sentencing, which was set for June 15.
9 apply for open
Supreme Court seat
2
CHARLESTON — Nine people have applied for an open West Virginia Supreme Court seat.
Gov. Jim Justice’s office says the applicants are C. Haley Bunn; Nicole A. Cofer; Robert J. Frank; Gregory Howard Jr.; Charles O. Lorensen; Kristina D. Raynes; James J. Rowe; Mark A. Sorsaia; and Joanna I. Tabit.
Bunn practices with Steptoe & Johnson PLLC in Charleston. Cofer is a traffic safety resources prosecutor with the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute. Frank has a Lewisburg law firm.
Howard is a Cabell County Circuit Court judge. Lorensen is a member of Kay Casto & Chaney PLLC in Charleston and a one-time chief of staff to former Democratic Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin.
Raynes is a Putnam County assistant prosecutor. Rowe is a senior status judge retired from Greenbrier County circuit court. Sorsaia is Putnam County’s prosecuting attorney. Tabit is a Kanawha County circuit court judge.
The governor’s office says a judicial commission will interview candidates in the coming weeks and recommend finalists to him.
A bill awaiting Justice’s signature would let the appointee 1st face election when Jenkins’ term is up in 2024, rather than holding a special election in November.
Justices are elected to 12-year terms.
Ex- police officer
sentenced for
excessive force
3
CHARLESTON — A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force.
Everett Maynard, 45, was sentenced last week in federal court in Charleston.
Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault.
The person who was under arrest was rendered unconscious and suffered a broken shoulder, a broken nose and a cut to his head that required staples to close, prosecutors said.
“When Mr. Maynard abused his position of authority to violate the civil rights of an arrestee, he betrayed the public’s trust and dishonored the policing profession,`` Will Thompson, U.S. attorney for West Virginia’s southern district, said in a statement.
State board OKs contracts for public charter schools
4
CHARLESTON — Contracts have been approved for 5 public charter schools in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board announced the approval last week according to news sources. The contracts are between a school and a management company that will provide the curriculum.
The board in November approved charter schools in Morgantown, Nitro and Jefferson County, along with 2 online charter schools.
Last month the state Supreme Court lifted a lower court’s temporary blockage of public charter schools after some parents sued Gov. Jim Justice and leaders of the House of Delegates and state Senate. Charter school implementation is continuing while broader legal issues are considered before the Supreme Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.