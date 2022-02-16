ROMNEY — The Romney Rotary Club and the Trojan Athletic Association saw a return to their in-person “Kisses in Winter” event Saturday night.
The online portion of the auction saw an influx of almost $6,000, and both the live and silent auctions at the Bottling Works Saturday saw even larger numbers
“It really has been a community effort,” said Hampshire High School assistant principal Megan Fuller.
HHS athletic director Trey Stewart took a moment to thank the folks who made the event possible, including business owners and Amy Delaplain, who took charge organizing all the food and drinks for the event.
Desserts at the event were provided by HHS ProStart, and businesses like Lost Mountain BBQ Company, The White House on Main and Dominos all had a hand in feeding Saturday’s attendees. o
