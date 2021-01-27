Covid-19’s grip on Hampshire County remained firm over the past week, claiming 4 more lives, spreading at a slightly faster pace and keeping the high school closed.
Twenty-five residents have now died from virus – 1 in the 1st 8 months of the pandemic and the other 24 in the last 2 months.
The Health Department announced 2 deaths Sunday and 2 more Monday. The agency does not provide the names of the deceased.
The toll includes:
• A 75-year-old woman from Augusta,
• An 87-year-old man from Green Spring,
• A 78-year-old man from Romney and
• A 74-year-old man from Romney.
Ten new cases confirmed Monday bring the county’s active cases up to 126. Four people are hospitalized with the virus.
The county had dropped below 100 active cases a week ago for the 1st time since Thanksgiving.
The county has had 1,382 confirmed cases and 25 deaths.
Hampshire’s positivity rate dropped enough late last week to move the county to Orange Status on the state’s 5-color map. Orange would have been enough to allow students to return to Hampshire High School, but by Saturday the map was back to red and all students in the county remained on remote instruction Monday and Tuesday, although elementary students remained home those days because of weather conditions.
Gov. Jim Justice ordered all students through 8th grade back to the classrooms earlier this month. Hampshire’s plan, along with many other counties, is to bring half those students back on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other half on Thursdays and Fridays.
High schools are supposed to be teaching in the classrooms unless the county’s status is red on Saturday’s DHHR map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.