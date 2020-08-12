Dear Mr. Morrisey,
You can relax a little because I’m not here to beat you up yet again on the bane of so many of our lives, those nuisance spam phone calls that just keep coming and coming.
Yes, I know you’re working with attorneys general from other states and the Federal Communications Commission to come up with a fix.
And yet the blasted calls keep coming and coming, the same come-ons over and over and the same lies. Only lately the callers have become more abusive if I’ve engaged them.
I know — don’t talk to them; just hang up. But you know what? Hanging up doesn’t stop them. Pressing 2 when they prompt me to get off their call list doesn’t work either.
The same call comes back only days — sometimes only hours — later, just from a different number.
No, I’m not here to beat you up on that issue this time even though I’m still irritated that you jump on other issues, but not this one.
No, this week I’m imploring you to do something maybe even more important for every single one of us in the Mountain State.
Take the federal government to court to stop them from doing something harmful to us all. Sue the feds to get them to drop this ridiculous (and probably politically driven) notion that instead of extending the census count to make sure the job gets done in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re going to actually quit counting a month earlier than the original deadline.
Yes, I know you’re from the same political party as the federal administration, but you also represent a heavily Republican state that will be damaged by stopping the count early.
An early end means the population here will be massively and disproportionately undercounted. It all but guarantees that we’ll lose a seat in Congress. It surely means that millions of federal dollars that are allocated per capita will never reach our hills and hollers.
Do something, for God’s sake, other than wring your hands and say it’s not within your jurisdiction.
You found time to sue the federal government over the Affordable Care Act and over EPA rules.
Heck, you had time last week to put out a press release inviting gun rights groups to move their headquarters to West Virginia.
Granted, they might like that idea since the NRA is finding life uncomfortable in New York, where that state’s attorney general is suing to disband the nonprofit.
And, heck, inviting nonprofits here has worked before. We even passed a constitutional amendment to help the Boy Scouts put their big campsite here. That’s worked out for them really well, even in their bankruptcy to shield them from all those sexual abuse claims.
But I digress.
Back on track, which is going to benefit this state more — getting the census right or becoming a home for the Friends of Firearms?
Which should you be spending your time on?
Mr. Morrisey, be a leader. Show some gumption. Use your clever legal mind and find a way to stop the federal nonsense that threatens every single West Virginian, just like you tried with the ACA and the EPA.
Help even the ones that haven’t been counted yet.
