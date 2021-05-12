Creativity, fun are musts for Hampshire native
Amy and Krista started BuilderChicks in 2016, and it began as a hobby.
“Around 4 or 5 years ago, I had this idea for a project,” Krista recalled (A pallet wood desk project, to be exact). “I asked Amy for help with it, and we discovered that we work really well together.”
Amy added that she and Krista see things differently, which allows them to weather and manage challenges well.
With side projects from their hobby piling up, the 2 ended up facing the opportunity to go into furniture construction and contracting full time.
“We were in that place where we decided to just jump in,” Krista said. “It was fly-by-the-seat-of-our-pants.”
“That’s kind of how we run everything,” added Amy. “It was a leap of faith. You can’t really plan a leap of faith.”
And so, BuilderChicks had its foundation.
It was hardly smooth sailing when it started, Amy said.
“About 6 months in, Krista had an accident, and it was just me trying to keep the business afloat,” she recounted. “Fast forward another few months, and then there was a pandemic. Our business got shut down when they were shutting down small businesses.”
Krista mentioned that with unforeseen challenges like those, there was no way for the duo to prepare. However, with businesses having been reopened for months now and Krista’s recovery, Amy said they’re in an ideal position.
“The business is thriving,” she said. “We are constantly being reminded that the business is booming.”
Krista said that in the pair’s day-to-day routine, it’s sometimes hard to see the big picture: that their hobby-turned-business is successful. Challenges like the shortages of building supplies and lumber are throwing a wrench into their planning.
“Within the last couple of weeks it’s gotten way worse again,” Amy described.
Krista added, “It’s a hard thing to communicate to clients. Some get it, some get frustrated.”
Even with external challenges, the pair finds a way to have fun in everything they do. Amy said her favorite part of her job right now is finally being in their groove and having some schedule flexibility.
“We’ve been working super long weeks and crazy hours,” Amy explained. “We’re finally at a place where we’re getting to experience freedom and flexibility in having our own business.”
Krista said she loves being able to flex her creative muscles.
“”I’m an uber-creative person, and a lot of projects over the last couple months have just been really creative, fun projects,” she said. Projects like turning a 100-year-old piano into a headboard for a bed, or building tree houses for families keep the job interesting for Amy and Krista.
“It’s never the same thing twice,” Amy added with a laugh.
A best friend business partnership has distinct advantages, Krista said, but also its own unique difficulties.
“We can tell just from voice intonation or a look when (the other) is frustrated, tapped out or angry,” Krista pointed out. “But we’re both very passionate people, so when we fight, we fight. That definitely comes out.”
Of course, being best friends, they don’t ever stay angry for too long.
“It’s always the best of the best and the worst of the worst when it’s your best friend,” added Krista. “We both desperately want our projects to be the best possible.”
