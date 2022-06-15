Gas prices set another new record in West Virginia this week, hitting $4.90 a gallon Sunday in gasbuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,154 stations across the state.
That’s an increase of 27.1 cents in 1 week with no sign of slowing down.
The average was $4.25 a month ago and $2.88 a year earlier.
The national average was also at record levels Sunday — $5.01 — up 15.7 cents in a week, 57.1 cents in a month and $1.94 in a year.
* * *
If Relay for Life (Saturday) and Father’s Day (Sunday) weren’t enough to pack your weekend, don’t forget that Sunday is Juneteenth, a new federal holiday, and Monday is West Virginia Day.
Earlier this week Gov. Jim Justice said the state will observe Juneteenth on Friday, giving state and local government employees the day off in addition to Monday.
Federal, state and local government offices will be closed Monday and no mail will be delivered.
* * *
Summer arrives at 5:14 a.m. Tuesday (June 22) with the summer solstice, the earth’s tilt is closest to the sun. Days will only get shorter from here until nearly Christmas.
* * *
Valley Health is looking for input on a community health needs assessment.
A community response session is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday (June 16) at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
For more information call 540-536-2504.
* * *
Covid-19 continues to show up at slightly elevated levels in Hampshire County.
The county remained yellow on the state’s 5-color tracking map Tuesday after more than a week there. The infection rate — cases per 100,000 people — was at 14.59. The percentage of people tested who were positive spiked into gold status Monday at 7%.
The Health Department’s weekly update showed 49 new cases in the previous 7 days with 21 active Monday night.
* * *
Flag Day was Tuesday.
County Clerk Eric Strite noted that if your flag is worn out and ready to be replaced, the National Association of Counties has provided a flag retirement box to his office in the Courthouse.
Drop your ready-to-retire U.S. (or state) flag in it and a Scout troop has agreed to take care of the rest of the procedure.
* * *
A free grief support group has started at Springfield Assembly of God.
It meets at 6:30 each Wednesday for another 10 weeks. Call 304-822-3246 for more information.
* * *
The annual book sale by Catholic Charities starts a 2-month run next Tuesday.
Bring your own bag and fill it for $10.
The only catch is the sale runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. Call 304-822-5414 to schedule a visit at the agency’s office, 260 School St., Romney.
Catholic Charities says it will end “around Labor Day.”
