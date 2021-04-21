Real estate is booming in Hampshire County
Realtor Keenan Shanholtz, who has the biggest agency in the county, says it’s a condition that’s just feeding on itself.
“The irony is that pretty much the same reason everybody’s buying is the same reason nobody’s selling,” he said — the pandemic.
The real estate market here has for years been driven by people buying second homes. Shanholtz says the market has a natural turnover to it with some second-home owners ready to unload their properties because they find they don’t use them or they want to move to another site.
Now, he says, that’s not happening.
“They’re using them for ultimate social distancing, or they’re saying, ‘We better not let go of this in case this might happen again.”
Sheila Judy of West Virginia Real Estate sees the same problem.
“People have come out here to buy these properties because of concern of what’s happening in the major cities,” she said.
The bottom line is that not much of anybody is selling. As of Monday, 37 houses were for sale in the county and 176 pieces of land.
This time 2 years ago, more than 100 houses were for sale and more than 300 land sites.
“The biggest issue we’re having right now is a shortage of listings,” Judy said.
For sellers, it’s a dream.
Shanholtz said he has sold 3 properties this year that were log cabins on 20 acres, which he calls “about the hottest ticket in town.”
The 1st one went for $50,000 over the asking price; the 2nd for $31,000 over. The 3rd one, under contract now, is for $102,000 more than it was listed for.
The frenzy is so high that nearly every contract has an escalation clause. Those clauses outline how much higher potential buyers will raise their initial offer to beat any other bids the seller receives.
Or, consider this.
“People are buying sight unseen,” Shanholtz said. “We’ve sold 2 or 3 so far this year sight unseen.”
The easy money for sellers has a downside for local buyers.
“It’s unfortunate,” Judy said, “especially for people that need to get loans. You have so many cash buyers that it’s difficult to compete with that.”
Shanholtz said more than half the properties his West Virginia Land and Home Realty has sold this year have been cash buys — no mortgages.
Judy says that has a side effect as well.
“People are paying the price and it’s not getting appraised,” she said. “They’re skewing the actual valuation.”
Natural beauty, distance from metropolitan area issues and low property taxes are drawing buyers.
Judy says buyers are coming from Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia and even a few from the Deep South.
But she worries that the rush here has prices high without consideration of what might lie ahead.
“We don’t know where the economy is going to go,” she said. “Who knows where we may be in 12 months?”
Shanholtz is a little more optimistic. The last time the county was in a seller’s market like this was just before the real estate crash of 2008.
“I’m not worried about some big collapse at all,” he said. “Conditions are different.”
Primarily, he notes, credit was being given where it shouldn’t have and predatory lending was rampant. Now the banking industry has much tighter rules in place.
So where does he think we’re headed?
“We’re in uncharted waters right now.”
