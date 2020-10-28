W.Va. author’s memoir ‘Hills of Home’ sees shelves at WVSDB
Richard, who was born in Wirt County and recently moved back to the area, published “Hills of Home” as her memoir in 2014 while she was living in South Carolina. Having spent the 1st half of her life in the Mountain State, it holds a special place in her heart.
“I love the way we grew up, and so much of that has passed away now. So many people this day in time have no idea about the way we grew up. Things that we did that were precious to me seem to have fallen away,” Richard said. “I didn’t want to lose those memories.”
Before she wrote “Hills of Home,” Richard’s mother, who was sick at the time, came to live with her in South Carolina. Richard became her mother’s full-time caregiver, and she said she spent a lot of time with her mom talking about how they grew up and reminiscing on special memories.
“My mom and I talked about a lot of things growing up, and her family growing up,” Richard explained. “She’d tell me a lot of the stories, and I’d write them down and read them out to make sure I got them right.”
With her mother’s help and the assistance of a bunch of old family photos, Richard was able to put her memories into a completed work.
“It’s just real precious. When I started writing, I thought, ‘how am I ever going to get this in a book?’” described Richard.
Before her mother passed away, she was able to read a finished rough draft of the memoir. Richard said while she and her mother had always been close, the time where her mother lived with her and helped her with her stories brought them even closer.
This isn’t her 1st book either. In 2012, she published a chapter book of poetry. “Hills of Home” in 2014 was her 2nd published work and in January 2019 she published an illustrated poetry book titled “Pivot.”
“In my writing, I like to touch someone,” she said. “I like to make them feel something.”
Kristie Mills, social studies teacher at the West Virginia School of the Blind, said she came across Richard’s book after posting on the West Virginia Heritage Facebook page asking for ideas for her West Virginia history class.
Mills looked into it, messaged Richard privately and the rest is, well, history.
“She donated multiple copies of her book in print, as well as audio copies on CD,” Mills explained. “I was speechless and moved by her gift to my students.”
Mills said her selection of Richard’s book was prompted by the book’s relatability and readability.
“I believe it will entertain my students while teaching them about their heritage. We’re looking forward to getting started,” Mills added.
Richard also gave Mills permission to send a copy of her book to a company called Bookshare, which will transcribe it into Braille for her blind and visually-impaired students.
“To be someone who loved writing and reading in school, and now to have a book in one of the schools, it’s hard to put in words what that means to me,” Richard said, getting a little emotional. “It’s something I’ve written and something that might touch them and help them to learn. It’s an honor for me that [Mills] would consider that.”
Anyone interested in getting their hands on any of Richard’s books can visit her author website, www.debbierichard.com.
