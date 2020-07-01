COVID-19 has taken its toll on Independence Day celebrations this year with fewer events and more restrictions.
Capon Bridge will still have its early fireworks, this year on Friday night, July 3, at the Fire Hall grounds. But people attending must stay in or with their vehicles – no wondering around the grounds.
The fire company will be selling hotdogs in front of the Fire Hall, drive-by only.
Maria Rose and Danny Elswick will perform their annual concert, available on their Facebook page, starting at 8 and the fireworks will be set off at 9:30 p.m.
Slanesville’s Ruritans are looking for early risers with their annual celebration.
“Breakfast plus” will be served beginning at 8 a.m. at the Ruritan grounds on Route 29 North. Events run until noon and include the annual car show. Live music, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and scholarship presentations.
Proceeds from the day will go to Bella Bauserman and the Haiti Hope Mission.
The Capon Valley Ruritans are back for the 12th year with their daylong festivities, tempered by social distancing. The annual car show registration begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 4. Entering the show is free this year.
Opening ceremonies for the day are at 11:30 a.m., with awarding of the club’s scholarships to 2020 graduates. Barbecue chicken will be for sale from around 10 a.m. on.
But a 125-year tradition at Bethel United Methodist, at the top of Spring Gap Road near the Morgan County line, will end – or at least be delayed.
The church’s annual homecoming picnic is called off for Saturday. Pastor Ted Heckert said the congregation may try in the fall.
Moorefield’s fireworks will set off as usual around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Town Park on the city’s north side. The park will be open for viewers.
But the usual festivities leading up to the fireworks will be limited and will shut down by 6 p.m., the Town Council there directed a week ago.
