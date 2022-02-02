ROMNEY — Plans for a multi-jurisdictional building housing of 1st responders in the Romney Business Park were among several ideas presented by Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle and the town’s attorney Logan Mantz at the Jan. 26 meeting of the Hampshire County Development Authority.
Keadle told the Development Authority board that given the amount of money that is flowing to government agencies right now, this is the time to be “thinking big.”
She noted that the Romney police, the volunteer fire department and the rescue squad all are in need of new facilities, and Mantz added that both the county sheriff and homeland security might be interested.
They proposed that the town of Romney buy a lot in the Romney Business Park and design a building to meet the needs of the combined agencies. Mantz felt prospects of finding grant funding for a multijurisdictional agency were good.
They are also still working on funding to bring train tracks into the park, seeking a source that will allow commercial use.
The town of Romney is preparing to set up its own economic development authority to help in borrowing money for renovation of the historic dairy barn acquired from the state. Keadle explained they had no intention of competing with the Hampshire County Development Authority.
Romney had advertised for bids for roofing the barn, but received no response. Mantz said he planned to show the building to a contractor the next day, and Commissioner Dave Cannon offered to speak to another contractor about the project.
Mantz also reported that a community meeting on the barn had come up with 30 different possibilities for fundraising.
