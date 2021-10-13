More and more parents in school districts around the country are speaking out and making a difference when it comes to their children’s education — as they should. Some of the school books are egregious and shouldn’t be placed in a school of any kind.
In one recent instance, as recent as September. in nearby Virginia a mother went on a verbal rampage at a Fairfax School Board meeting about books she found that contained pedophilia and other sexually explicit information (“Gender Queen and Lawn Boy”). And as expected at least one openly LGBTQ board member tried to justify the books need to be in schools and belittled their complaints.
Another parent in Austin, Texas, complained that this book was sexually explicit and that it was found in two middle schools (“Of Darkness” page 39). Parents should be angry and demanding that these books be removed from the shelves. The Washington Post did a piece on these 2 situations and wrote about scenes from the book that I would not put here in this column.
If someone is a member of the LGBTQ community (one board member), that’s their business and I do not criticize their position in life, but that’s their choice.
But I agree with not just this parent, but all those other parents that were at the school board meetings who disapprove of these types of books being present for kids — especially since these books are designed to show that illegal and or what many would consider immoral actions as normal, such as pedophilia.
I’m not sure how anyone could minimize these issues, which will have long-lasting effects on the children.
In my opinion kids have enough to deal with in today’s world without having these types of issues being blatantly forced upon them in schools.
It’s bad enough that you can’t watch the news or a television show without something that our kids and grandkids shouldn’t have to hear or see.
Switching gears, poor Joe (president Biden) appears to have fallen out of grace with the left media, or at least some of them.
NBC’s Chuck Todd has been a staunch supporter of the President since he chose to run for office and now appears to be shifting his thought process some.
Last month on his Sunday morning show he stated that the president has a major “credibility crisis on his hands after a series of strategic blunders and undelivered promises.”
I thought it amusing that Chuck used a sport euphemism to describe the blunders. He referred to them as “unforced errors.” In other words, they were spontaneous, unwitting, natural or unprompted, which would be just a different way to say he messed up without taking responsibility for his actions.
I guess the president could just say Oops.
Even left-leaning comedians and other network anchors have been taking shots at the president. And I guess like many other politicians of the past, he wears a Teflon suit and just blows it off.
Chuck cites 5 specific issues — Afghanistan withdrawal, the drone strike that killed 10, France pulling its ambassador, the border crisis and the Covid booster shots as being the problems he has with credibility.
If only one half of one percent of the issues still showing up on the Internet are relevant or true related to the withdrawal of troops and citizens from Afghanistan then much more than “Oops” is the appropriate response.
Bring our people and those who served us faithfully home.
I hope no one who is reading this is a weather forecaster because it seems like presidents (it doesn’t matter which party) are like weather forecasters; they can blow it big time and regularly, and still keep their jobs. o
