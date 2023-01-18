The Hampshire County Broadband Initiative Council was looking toward a rosy future before being hit by bricks halting new construction for fiber optic cable expansion – yet again.
Initially, Covid was to blame; now, it’s Mother Nature.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The Hampshire County Broadband Initiative Council was looking toward a rosy future before being hit by bricks halting new construction for fiber optic cable expansion – yet again.
Initially, Covid was to blame; now, it’s Mother Nature.
“The December ice storm was one of the worst for utility companies in recent decades,” said Aaron Cox, the county’s GIS (geographic information system) coordinator. “There are still areas of damage that only have temporary fixes in place to restore services in which crews will have to return at a later date to complete final repairs.”
On the brighter side, the council, along with the County Commission and in partnership with the Town of Romney, has built a plan for the future.
In 2019, Romney’s Streetscape project that rehabilitated the sidewalks on the north side of Main Street included a conduit for broadband access from Endler Avenue east to High Street.
“While buying fiber can be more costly upfront, it can save money in the long run on long-term maintenance and damage,” Cox explained.
He pointed out that while aerial fiber is more susceptible to storm damage, there is a possibility that groundhogs could chew underground fiber, for example.
As of December, the following has been the most updated report on broadband expansion here:
Thirty-eight thousand feet of strand construction along Route 50 (from HHS to Route 50/29 split on either side of Augusta) is now complete.
Splicing fiber cables means joining two fiber optic cables together. This is most commonly done when a cable is accidentally severed, or when fiber cables need to be lengthened during a cable run.
The 432 feet of fiber that has been on order for about a year has finally arrived. It is ready to be lashed onto the existing strand. From there, it will have to be spliced, and then it will be ready for service in the coming weeks after that.
Cox expects to be able to offer service to folks along this route around April.
Under the Community Connect project, the council hopes to have 110 out of 650 homes available with service. Getting enough contract splicers is still an issue, so the splicing completion is estimated at 35 percent.
The first section of Ford Hill Road from Cupps Hollow Road up Ford Hill Road toward Augusta, which will pass 57 structures, is waiting for 288 feet of fiber to splice and set up.
Several right-of-ways need to be approved to further broadband expansion here, some of which are held in limbo from farmland preservation protection; even if the landowner agrees to the right-of-way agreement, the protection halts movement.
Though many Internet options are available, fiber lines remain the go-to for the county, as it is the fastest and most reliable source, compared to DSL, cable modem, wireless and BPL.
Satellite Internet service can be faster if available, but the Broadband Initiative Council holds no jurisdiction over satellite Internet expansion.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.