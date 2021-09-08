Aug. 30: Joshua Allen Baten, 34, of Romney was arrested on a warrant out of Hampshire County for knowingly or intentionally possessing CDS (heroin).
Aug. 31: Timothy Michael Corbin II, 44, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant out of Hampshire County for domestic battery, domestic assault and person prohibited.
Sept. 1: Ashley Noel Twigg, 31, of Keyser was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Allegany County, Md., for failure to appear — driving on suspended license.
Sept. 3: Joshua Lee Harrison, 40, of Burlington was arrested for possession of CDS (heroin/fentanyl).
Sept. 5: Joshua Lee Harrison, 40, of Burlington was arrested on a warrant out of Hampshire County for violation of domestic violence protective order x2.
Aug. 30-Sept. 5
