POINTS — Camel sightings along Jersey Mountain Road decreased last week, but only because the herd moved to a more distant pasture. The herd of 35 camels is here in Hampshire County to stay.
They are Arabian or dromedary (single-humped) camels, native to Africa and the Near East, but seem to have made themselves at home after arriving here in December.
Though they are desert creatures, they were moved here from Michigan, sold by an owner who was retiring and moving to California.
Camels, or their near ancestors, were once native to North America, but they vanished thousands of years ago, hunted to extinction.
There were some unsuccessful efforts to reintroduce them in the Civil War era, including the 43rd Mississippi Infantry’s use of Douglas the Camel to transport the instruments of the regimental band (until he was shot by a sniper in the Battle of Vicksburg), and the U. S. Army’s short-lived (1856-66) Camel Corps.
Today, most camels found outside of zoos are dairy animals, including the camel herd on Jersey Mountain Road.
The camels live on a farm in Points that is owned by an Amish family who moved here from Lancaster County 2 years ago, one of several Amish families who have settled in the area.
They do not own the camels, but participate in a business arrangement in which they are responsible for tending the camels, including doing the milking and shipping the milk to customers.
Their 10 milking camels are milked twice a day, at 5:15 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. The milking is done by machine, and the milk (a total of about 100 pints a day) is bottled in pint containers.
The other 25 camels include some that are “taking a break” from lactating, some babies and some not old enough for milking yet.
There are also some young males available for sale. Camels are said to be intelligent and affectionate and make good pets.
Like most camel milk sold in the U.S., the milk is not pasteurized. They explain that pasteurization kills beneficial bacteria along with the bad, and destroys enzymes and other beneficial compounds found in the milk.
They describe the milk as sweeter and saltier than cow’s milk, possibly because it is more concentrated. A camel gives less milk than a dairy cow.
The milk is sold to customers who believe in the medicinal value of food, many of them interested in alternative medicine. The farmers have been told it is helpful to children with autism.
A discussion of the benefits of camel milk on the Healthline website cites medical research supporting this, and several other reasons for drinking it as well.
Studies have found it lowers blood sugar and increases insulin sensitivity in diabetics, contains disease-fighting compounds and antioxidants, and may be helpful with such neurodegenerative diseases as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.
Milk from the farm in Points is sold on the Camel Milk Association website (camelmilkassociation.org). The orders are forwarded to the farm, and they use FedEx to send the milk directly to customers.
The milk is unpasteurized, so purchases first require a 1-time payment to buy a share of the herd. Selling unpasteurized milk is illegal — but the milk can be legally given to the owner of the camel.
There are herd shares currently available, according to the Camel Milk Association website. (When they run out of available herd shares, the association maintains a waiting list.)
Once a herd share is purchased (current cost: $60), the customer pays a fee to compensate for “care, equipment depreciation, maintenance and feed.” Currently the Camel Milk Association is charging $10 a pint.
Camel milk is not cheap, perhaps because camels themselves are not cheap, and they do not give a lot of milk. Healthline reports the FDA limits imports of camel milk, which also helps drive up the price.
The family tending the camels entered into the agreement to help pay off their 100-acre farm, where they also raise beef cattle and chickens — and at present a litter of puppies.
They are finding camels have other benefits too. Camels are like goats in their eating habits, and would rather eat bushes and trees than grass.
The camel herd has been doing a good job in their pastures, clearing trees and briars.
They understand that people are curious about the camels, and do not really mind people stopping by. However, it is a working farm, and visits take the farmer and his wife away from work that must be done.
If it becomes a problem, they are considering asking for contributions to compensate for their time.
