The Covid daily update provided by the DHHR on Saturday Feb. 13 stated, "The reporting from December 22, 2020 of an 83-year old female from Hampshire County has been determined to be an error and therefore reduced the total deaths to 2,199 (in the state) prior to today's report."
With the 1 death reduction, Covid is now responsible for 24 deaths on record in Hampshire County.
