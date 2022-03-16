Mason Hott and Isaiah Hott will learn which state offices they will hold next month during the DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Atlanta.
They’ll be joined there by the 3 Hampshire students who won their West Virginia championships last weekend at the state Career Development Conference.
Alex Hott took 1st in financial consulting, Mulledy Jane Cook won for her business start-up plan and Camryn Downs was tops in professional selling.
In all, 12 of the 14 HHS students who traveled to Charleston placed in competition.
Winning 2nd in their respective categories were Ashton Haslacker, principles of marketing; and Canyon Nichols, hospitality sales/consulting.
Earning 3rd place were Parker Kinser, principles of hospitality and tourism; Brennen Brinker, principles of finance; Bryson Richardson, personal financial literacy; Colin Hott, sports and entertaining marketing; Isaiah Hott and Reagan Rowzee, community giving project; and Mason Hott, integrated marketing campaign.
Brady Stump and Cyrus Chaney also attended the event.
DECA is a student organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.
