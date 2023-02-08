0208 FFA Charleston 2.tif

CHARLESTON — Thirteen of Hampshire County’s FFA members took a trip to Charleston at the end of January to participate in FFA Day at the Legislature.

The students placed boards in the capital that explained the different activities and community service events their chapter had participated in. The FFA members also learned and maintained an interest in what their legislators do during the day-to-day Legislative session and even witnessed the bill pass that designated Jan. 30 as WV FFA Day.

ffa.tif

