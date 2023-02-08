CHARLESTON — Thirteen of Hampshire County’s FFA members took a trip to Charleston at the end of January to participate in FFA Day at the Legislature.
The students placed boards in the capital that explained the different activities and community service events their chapter had participated in. The FFA members also learned and maintained an interest in what their legislators do during the day-to-day Legislative session and even witnessed the bill pass that designated Jan. 30 as WV FFA Day.
“They move fast in there. I thought it was cool – you see how they move, the process of bills, how they decide what’s important for the day, what they can leave for tomorrow,” Daisy Dalrymple said.
“(Not just) how fast they do go, but how slow the process is,” Dani Buckler added.
Buckler shared that one of her favorite moments was listening to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw talk because “he really knows what he’s talking about.”
Students also met and talked to Hampshire’s Delegates, Darren Thorne with District 89 and Rick Hillenbrand with District 88.
The members agreed that sitting through meetings and listening to the legislators debate and amend bills was entertaining and educational.
“I think it was very educational and fun. There wasn’t a moment you could be bored,” Emily See said.
At the beginning of the day, the students were prepped on how to speak professionally with the representatives before being split into two groups; the experienced students headed to the Senate while newer members went to the House.
The students were also able to mingle with the elected officials during lunch before heading to the West Virginia Veterans Memorial, where they shared a “humbling experience” as they read the names of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives defending the nation during 20th century conflicts.
Hampshire High School’s agriculture instructor noted that this was the first year their chapter was invited to the “Taste of West Virginia,” the farm-to-table West Virginia Farm Bureau dinner.
When asked what they had for dinner, Lane Suddath and other FFA members responded, “Oooh, everything,” with excitement.
The brisket, pulled chicken and homemade chocolate were some of the favorites on the menu, with bacon-wrapped liver sitting on the opposite end of their preference.
“We really liked that a lot of it was from our area,” Emily See pointed out.
Hampshire County and surrounding area farms that provided food for the dinner were Spring Valley, Flying W, Shanholtz Orchards and Pilgrims Pride.
That evening, the county’s FFA group spoke to farmers from all over West Virginia, the speaker of the House, different delegates and senators and the West Virginia state FFA President Caroline Greenleaf.
Dalrymple recommended the legislative experience to future FFA members because it’s a “big eye opener as to how all that stuff is processed; we don’t realize it.”
“Like when people really complain about certain things, they should definitely know the process – the time it took to keep editing and revising. It just goes on and on. The House and the Senate both have to agree. There are a lot of different opinions, and there are a lot of people in there,” Buckler explained.
See also said the experience brought the members together, “it definitely gave us an impact and helped us become closer as a chapter.”
