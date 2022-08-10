ROMNEY – Clayton Burch is the new Superintendent of the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind.
The state Department of Education approved Burch's request to be transferred from his position as State Superintendent of Schools to the Romney position on Wednesday afternoon at their board meeting – after a 20-minute executive session. The transfer will be effective tomorrow.
Burch will be paid $142,327 in his position as WVSDB superintendent.
David Roach, executive director of the School Building Authority, will be replacing Burch as State Superintendent. The board made the decision after a 2nd lengthy executive session.
