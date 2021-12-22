ROMNEY — A business incubator to help get new businesses off the ground may be coming to Hampshire County.
Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson suggested using vacant space at the Romney Business Park for this purpose at the Dec. 15 Development Authority Board meeting.
Johnson reported on a visit to Western Maryland Works, a business incubator and workforce development center at Allegany College of Maryland, saying she was impressed by the inclusion of support for workforce development as well as business expansion.
She pointed out most job creation comes from existing businesses.
She also visited the Industrial Commons at Hagerstown Community College in Maryland. Both the Industrial Commons and Western Maryland Works offer workstations and specialized equipment that members might not be able to afford on their own, along with workspace and workforce training.
Johnson will be meeting with Eastern Community College in January to discuss partnering with it, pointing out that the county needs to prepare a qualified workforce to be attractive to businesses.
Eastern has the ability to create programs for specific workforces, and right now the college’s only manufacturing program is in Petersburg, a long commute for classes 4 times a week.
Empty space measuring 5,000 square feet is currently available in the business park, and 2 potential tenants, Gina Jordan of Gina’s Soft Cloths and Rick Schneider of Romney Radio, had been invited to the Development Authority meeting.
Jordan suggested keeping in mind that sometimes all a business needs is a bigger space in which to expand, and this is what she is looking for after talking with a company that needs shirts made of a special stab-proof fabric. Her business has already produced some samples, and could meet the company’s requirement that the shirts be manufactured in the U.S.
Manufacturing the shirts would make it possible to hire more seamstresses, and prospects for sales are excellent, not just in this country, but all over the world — a great opportunity, Jordan pointed out.
Making the shirts would require a complex cutting machine, which in turn would require more room than is available in Jordan’s current location on Main Street.
Both she and Schneider agreed that in order to locate in the business park space, they would need broadband. Jordan said she cannot sell, receive orders or ship without it, and Schneider’s Internet-based Romney Radio will need bandwidth to operate.
The business park is currently served by Frontier, which Romney Cycles paid for privately because they needed the Internet connection, Johnson reported. She added that other business park tenants have complained they have to leave the park to get the connection they need for business operations.
County Commissioner Dave Cannon pointed out that the commission has promised to pay to have new tenants in the park hooked up if they need broadband, and offered to work on this, He also suggested Schneider accompany him on a visit to business park tenant New England Manufacturing to do a speed test on their Internet.
Johnson suggested the Development Authority marketing committee explore business incubator possibilities for the Romney Business Park site, noting that there is not enough space to provide the full range of services offered by Western Maryland Works or Hagerstown’s Industrial Commons.
In other business, Johnson reported that additional information is being sought, but contracts for engineering and archeological studies for the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital property should be awarded before Christmas.
Thrasher engineer Patricia Escoriaza reported work on the old hospital site is “super ahead of schedule,” and should be done by the end of the year. Despite some labor requirements that will add $31,000 to the cost, the project is still within budget.
County Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins reported administering over 1,000 booster shots. Her department is currently offering a couple of booster drives a week along with 1st and 2nd pediatric shots, and are also giving flu shots and trying to get the word out on the need for these.
Wilkins added that the governor has extended the National Guard support for the health department, where National Guardsmen assist with data entry, through April, and free Covid testing in the hospital parking lot will continue through the winter, on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Johnson reported that S.J. Morse will be purchasing property adjacent to the road for its expansion into the Capon Bridge Technology Park. The sale should close in late January. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.