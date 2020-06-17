For some reason I caught myself up until last week thinking we are still in winter. There is an honest reason for that which I am sure you all can relate to.
So on a Saturday morning I found myself at the supermarket. I went in with a list of items I needed, but was really unprepared for what I found.
When I walked around the corner, after grabbing a cart, there was fresh fruit everywhere! So I picked up some nectarines, peaches, plums, pluots and other allotted fruits and even some vegetables. For eating, this is my time of year. I live off ruffage.
But for a split-second I found myself questioning what was right before my eyes. Spring is here and summer is along for the ride.
Could it be? See, I am sure many of you can relate that the months spent in quarantine, which for me was a cycle of going to work and going home, has thrown off all of out internal calendars.
Yes, I suffered through allergy season. For me, it was pretty bad as this West Virginia way of life is brand new to me. I moved to the Wild and Wonderful state on the final day of February and started my position here the first workday in March.
Then BAM! COVID-19 and quarantine became the way of life.
All around us restrictions are being eased, businesses that were closed are re-opening and we are slowly getting back to life the way it used to be. But, it isnt going to be a smooth transition. Many of the spring and summer events we all enjoy are now gone — canceled due to the virus.
But, how will you be spending your summer?
I think that is the one question on plenty of minds now that the school year is over and we cruise into the time of year reserved for camping, cooking out, picnics, and all the other outdoors activities we enjoy.
The pandemic isnt over, and who truly knows when it will end? But, if you are anything like me you’ve had enough of being cooped up in your home and are itching at the chance to go out and do … anything!
But the sounds of lawnmowers churning the grass, birds singing and the sounds of children playing outside are ringing through the air.
This year has been a rough one for everyone. When New Year’s rolled around I am quite sure we had aspirations of how we were going to live and handle the year 2020. I wonder how many resolutions were put on hold?
But we are in the time of year when the days are long and the sun is hot.
Under the new normal, we still need to be cautious with social distancing, hand washing, crowds and the like, but there should be a window of opportunity to get out and do something, I, for one, will quickly be out the window.
Brent Addleman is group editor and publisher for the Hampshire Review and the Spirit of Jefferson. Email him at brent@hampshirereview or brent@spiritofjefferson.com.
