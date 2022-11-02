KEYSER — A hearing for Christopher Biggs – one of the defendants in the Mountain State’s biggest deer poaching case – has been postponed once again.

In late January, the Natural Resource Police charged 8 defendants (including Biggs) with 223 counts of illegal hunting activities, all involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in Mineral, Grant and Hampshire counties.

