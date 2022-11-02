KEYSER — A hearing for Christopher Biggs – one of the defendants in the Mountain State’s biggest deer poaching case – has been postponed once again.
In late January, the Natural Resource Police charged 8 defendants (including Biggs) with 223 counts of illegal hunting activities, all involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in Mineral, Grant and Hampshire counties.
Biggs’ upcoming court appearance will be the last for all the defendants in the poaching case.
Former deputies Dalton Dolly and Tyler Biggs, his father, Allegany County EMS Chief Christopher Biggs, Colton Broadwater, Ivy Rodehaver, Robert Horner Sr., Robert “Beau” Horner Jr. and Gregory Broadwater were all charged in January with counts of spotlighting, shooting from vehicles, taking deer out of season and not reporting kills.
Biggs was charged with spotlighting, hunting from a motor vehicle, having a loaded firearm in a vehicle and conspiracy (all misdemeanors).
The defendant’s pretrial hearings in April, May, July and last Wednesday were continued in Mineral County Magistrate Court, and Biggs’ attorney Dan James requested 30 more days due to other “matters” he said were beyond his client’s control. This is the 4th time a hearing has been postponed for Biggs in this case.
Biggs intended to enter into a plea agreement Wednesday, James said, and also added there’s a “distinct possibility” the matters could be resolved in less than 30 days.
The court set 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 2 for Biggs to enter into a plea deal arranged between James and Hampshire County Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Miller.
Biggs has been suspended without pay from his job as Allegany County EMS chief for about a year now; at the end of last October, the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1715 in Cumberland wrote a letter asking Allegany County officials to remove him from the position for reasons including “questionable integrity,” reported the Cumberland Times-News. This was nearly 3 months before poaching charges were made public.
Two felony charges against Biggs — forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery — were dismissed April 8 in Mineral County Magistrate Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.