HHS graduation to forgo guest speaker, keeping it ‘student-centered’
It’s been a whirlwind year for Hampshire High School: athletic ups and downs, roaring CTE successes, exciting theatre performances and, most recently, a prom for the ages.
The next couple weeks are crucial up at Sunrise Summit, as the last day of school barrels closer and closer.
Graduation will be held outside on Rannells Field Friday, May 27, at 6 p.m., and students are directed to arrive to the HHS gymnasium at 4:30, dressed in their regalia by 5, and ready for photos by 5:15.
The plan is to hold the ceremony outside, unless extreme weather rolls in. There’s a contingency plan, said principal Adam Feazell.
“It will be outside, unless we absolutely cannot because of the weather,” he explained. “Our plan is to have it Friday. If there are torrential downpours or storms, we will either make it later on Friday or move it to Saturday morning.”
It’ll all depend on the forecast the day-of.
This ceremony will look a little different than graduations past, Feazell said. Instead of a main guest speaker (last year’s was WVU kicker Evan Staley), different groups of students will have a chance to share their thoughts on the stage.
“I talked to the senior class to get a consensus,” Feazell said. “Some of them really like the speakers, some really hate it…we’re going to have different groups of students talk, and there’s going to be an underlying theme.”
He added that the goal is to keep everything “student-centered.”
“That’s my goal with graduation: make it all about the seniors,” Feazell noted. “I’d much rather it be about the kids and their moment.”
With the school year winding down rapidly, Feazell reflected on what was a year of readjustment for the kids on Sunrise Summit.
Their biggest challenge this year?
“Coming back,” Feazell emphasized. “In general, just getting back in the groove of coming to school, of classes, of people being in class the whole time. For a year and a half, people weren’t in the building.”
It’s not just the academic side of things, either; most of the students at HHS don’t know how a “normal” year at high school is supposed to be, whether it’s a “normal” athletic event, a “normal” last week of school or a “normal” high school dance.
“Our last pep rally was in 2019,” Feazell recalled. “The majority of kids (here) have never been to one. It’s teaching them how to ‘come back’ to high school.”
Up next on the high school’s immediate schedule is the Baccalaureate ceremony for graduating seniors, which will be held at 4 p.m. at Kirby Assembly of God on Sunday, May 22, followed by the athletic awards ceremony the next day at 6 p.m. in the HHS gym.
Graduation practice will take place in the morning of graduation day, and students will receive their tickets that morning, as well as honors cords and CTE completer cords.
