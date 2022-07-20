1
CLENDENIN — Three shop students and their teacher from a West Virginia high school are working this summer to build furniture for the new Intermediate Court of Appeals courtrooms.
Herbert Hoover High School in Clendenin won the bid to produce benches, podiums and tabletops for the main courtroom in Charleston and five satellite courtrooms.
The satellite courtrooms in Grant, Lewis, Morgan, Raleigh and Wetzel counties will allow parties to virtually argue cases.
The court was created last year to hear appeals of civil judgments from circuit courts.
The main bench is being made of walnut and will seat up to 5 judges, while the satellite benches are made of cherry and can be linked to the main courtroom, the Supreme Court said in a news release.
Some members of the Supreme Court and Intermediate Court of Appeals visited the shop this month to discuss details.
The students — Kole Johnson, Josh Stuart and Lane Ramsey — are working on the project during the summer and being paid $15 an hour, the release said.
“You guys wanted them to do the work and they are,” Hoover shop teacher Tim Meyer told the court officials. “They could set up a cabinet shop and make a living at this.”
State returns lost medals, memorabilia to veterans’ families
2
CHARLESTON — Medals and memorabilia that were once lost or abandoned were returned to the families of West Virginia veterans who served in World War II, Vietnam and Korea last week.
The items belonging to 13 veterans had been turned over to the State Treasury Department’s Unclaimed Property Division after they were found in safe deposit boxes.
State Treasurer Riley Moore said it’s something that his department sees fairly often. But previously, when families became aware of the memorabilia, they had to go through a lengthy process to settle with banks and notarize paperwork to get it back.
A law passed earlier this year, however, allows the state to directly return items to their owners and settle fees with the bank for them.
“These items represent the bravery and sacrifice of our veterans, and I believe they should be handled with the dignity and respect they deserve,” Moore said during a ceremony at the West Virginia Culture Center and State Museum in Charleston, where the veterans were honored. All but one had passed away in a broad range of years between 1940 and 2011.
Before the memorabilia was presented, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard Maj. Gen. William Crane said that in his office, he displays a Bible his grandfather carried with him when he was fighting in World War II.
“It means so much to me to have this,” he said, holding the Bible up to show the group. “At the end of the day, it’s paper, but there’s so much behind that paper, just the same as there’s so much behind these pieces of ribbon and pieces of metal.”
Crane said he hoped families receiving memorabilia that day will display the items in places of honor.
Summer feeding
benefit going to households for
children
3
CHARLESTON — Eligible West Virginia households will receive a one-time summer feeding benefit for children, the state Department of Education said.
The program will provide $391 per eligible child to be deposited onto the child’s West Virginia-Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer card, the department said. The funds can be expected during August.
The state estimates the funding will go to approximately 255,000 children, representing nearly $100 million in additional federal funding, the department said in a news release.
The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the state Education Department and the state Health and Human Resources Department.
Eligible students are those enrolled during the last school year in a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program and qualifies for free or reduced-price meals. Eligible children not yet enrolled in school are those who are younger than 6 and live in a household that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
Families of children who have experienced a change in status that could deem them eligible should reach out to their county or school child nutrition contact to apply before July 31, the release said.
More information is available online.
