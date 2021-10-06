Dear sassafras tree near the abandoned road:
I’ve ambled by you many times in the past 3 years, but only last week did your autumn outfit grab my attention enough to make me stop and stare. Those blue-black berries bursting from yellowish stems — so much brazen bling hanging from your wrists — and that 6-foot cloak of colored leaves — orange-pink, yellow-red and scarlet-purple — would impress even the most jaded fashionista.
This letter will seem odd to you, given that I’ve never taken the time to have even a brief conversation. But while I stood gazing at you, I was struck by the memory of a long-ago moment.
I’m 10 years old, walking with my mother on a forest path in upstate New York, when I notice 1 of your ancestors. Like all your kin, he has leaves with 3 different shapes: a single hand, a mitten, and 3 fingers.
“Look,” I say to my mother. “That’s weird. What kind of a tree is that?”
“It’s a sassafras,” she replies. “It’s the only tree that has leaves with 3 different shapes. When I was young, your grandfather used to make root beer from its roots. I never liked it much. And your grandmother cooked up sassafras tea when she had her stomachaches.”
“Sassafras. Great name,” I whisper to myself. And root beer is my favorite soda. Like any crafty 10-year-old, I figure I can find a recipe in the library and make it myself some day when she’s not around. She’s doesn’t want me playing chemist in the kitchen ever since I ruined her best pot trying to melt a bunch of candles.
“Mom, can we plant that in our backyard? Having 3 different leaves is very cool.”
“Well, not that one,” she says, “But sure, I’ll find one somewhere that we can transplant.”
And so it came to pass that 1 of your distant relatives lived outside the kitchen door of my home in Brooklyn, New York. When my mother planted him, I was about 4 feet tall and he was about half that size. Skinny specimens, both of us.
Of course, as I grew, so did he. And he quickly outdistanced me. He was 20 feet when I finished high school. He stood there still when I finished college, when I married, when I brought my children to visit their grandmother, and when she died.
The last time I saw him, when we were selling the house in the late autumn of my 50th year, his wide colorful canopy swayed well above the second-floor windows. Still a bit spindly, both of us.
And here I am, almost 20 years later, standing in front of you, relishing those memories and realizing that I never made any root beer from my tall, thin companion. Finding a recipe on the Internet is easy. No library needed.
I’ve got a good formula now, but in the process of searching, 1 thing led to another, 1 search branched out to others until I realized I’d spent a wicked amount of time ignoring everything and everybody else. I finally understood something: I’ve loved trees for a long time without ever saying so out loud.
You might be surprised to know that my 1st real summer job was surveying blocks in New York City for a landscape architect company that had a contract to plant street trees all around the city. It was a great job because I got to know my hometown — and both its human and leafy residents — in ways that I never would have experienced otherwise.
Sometimes, little old ladies would come hustling from their first-floor apartments, wanting to know exactly what me and my partner were doing. When we explained that we were surveying her block so the Parks Department could decide whether to plant trees on it, they would insist that a tree had to be planted in front of their house.
“I pay taxes,” one announced, “A tree would be very nice. It’ll help the property value. You tell ’em to put a tree right here. I want a maple. Tell them a maple tree goes right here.”
Other little old ladies hurried out to say that we’d better make sure that nobody planted any tree anywhere near their stoop. “Dogs come along and poop. I don’t want any of that s--- near my house. I’ll sue the damn city.”
Some grannies don’t mince words.
I’ve always enjoyed thinking that I played a small role in making my hometown a little greener and hope that the Parks Department got most of their gingkoes and sycamores in just the right places.
And later I spent months on rivers in northern Canada where there was nothing but trees all the way to the horizon. We camped under pines, found the dead hardwoods for our cooking fires, and slept in groves of beech, feeling their roots stir softly as their tops swayed in the stiff winds.
Almost a decade ago, a few years before you sprouted, I made a terrible mistake. I let a forester talk me and my wife into clear cutting many acres at the back of our land.
Our intention was to cut selectively, to create islands of sunlight in the forest. I didn’t realize that his goal, under the pretense of good forest management, was to maximize profits from the harvest.
When we finally understood what we had agreed to, we terminated the contract. The damage was largely done. Much of our 60-year-old forest was gone. I am truly sorry.
The forest is coming back, of course: Many hardwood saplings, multitudes of new pines — both Virginia and white — and lots of your cousins. And I mean lots.
The whole experience made me cautious, determined to think harder about the implications of my actions for this farm’s forest.
And now I have you to hold me accountable. You’ll be my witness.
I love you. You’re a special, beautiful tree; you look good; you smell good; you taste good; and a lot of people think you’re good for their health. This is what worries me. Some folks may see you and your cousins only as a commodity. You might not last long.
But then, you might seduce other humans beyond me. As Louis Schwartzberg, another fellow from my hometown, said, “Beauty and seduction are nature’s tools for survival because we protect what we fall in love with.”
Anyway, I’ll do what I can to protect you. I’ll stop for an occasional conversation, enjoy your loveliness, keep your close neighbors healthy and otherwise leave you alone. I hope you’ll become a grandfather tree and die of old age.
With much love,
A new friend
P.S. I hate to admit this, but I’m not promising safe passage for absolutely every one of your many cousins on the farm. The 10-year-old boy inside me is fingering that new-found recipe. o
