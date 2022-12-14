Stem fest presenters

Andrew Hoover with West Virginia University leads the “Science Behind Cycling Activity” with Ashlyn Shoemaker during the 2022 STEM Festival.

KEYSER – The Mineral County STEM Network will host the 10th annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Festival for area students and parents. The event will be held Saturday, March 25 from noon – 4 p.m. on the Potomac State College campus in Keyser.

Proposals are easy to submit online for the 2023 Mineral County STEM Festival. Visit the Mineral County STEM Network (mineralstem.com) website and click on the “Apply to Present” tab at the top. Proposals are due by Friday, Jan. 6 to ensure publication of the presentation description with online promotion and flyers that go out to area schools, libraries and businesses.

