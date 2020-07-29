The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is warning residents against using unsolicited seeds that arrive in their mail.
The WVDA said it has been getting reports from people who said they received seeds they did not order.
“Unsolicited seeds could be invasive, introduce diseases to local plants or be harmful to livestock,” the WVDA said Monday. “If you have received seeds from another country, do not plant them if they are in a sealed package and do not open the sealed package.”
* * *
Each of Hampshire County’s 8 fire companies is getting a $10,000 grant from the state.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the funds during a briefing last week, providing the amount to each of the state’s 419 volunteer fire companies.
“Our volunteer fire departments have been hurting because they haven't been able to do a lot of the fundraising they need to do during this pandemic,” Gov. Justice said. “We’ve been trying to figure out what we can do.”
* * *
The State Journal is highlighting Gina’s Soft Cloths of Romney as a poster child for Internet business growth in West Virginia.
The statewide paper reported last week that West Virginia ranks 7th in the nation for growth in online business. The stats come from findings Amazon released.
Amazon said small and medium-sized businesses have been turning to online sales as a way to keep their companies running online and reach new clients during the pandemic, and a number of those businesses have actually seen demand increase.
Gina Jordan told the State Journal that her business’s space on Amazon Handmade has made an impact in her life and her community.
The Soft Cloth Shop sells eco-friendly and reusable napkins, towels and other supplies, and all are cut, sewn and pressed in the Romney-based business. Jordan started because she liked eco-friendly alternatives to paper towels and others, and wanted something easier to use for those cleaning and environmental purposes.
* * *
Some employees at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but the hospital system has not released numbers or details.
UPMC said the hospital system was working with the Allegany County Health Department on contact tracing to notify people that might have been exposed to the employees.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices fell 2.5 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.12 Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations.
The price is 7.4 cents lower than a month ago and stand 54.0 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average fell 2.5 cents last week, averaging $2.17 Sunday. That’s down 0.3 cents in a month ago and 56.3 cents in a year.
