The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis will host a public sign-up for medical cannabis patients in Romney next week, a day after one in Martinsburg.
The Romney signup runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Romney Rescue Squad’s training center, 534 Center Ave.
The Martinsburg signup is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Berkeley County DHHR office, 433 Mid-Atlantic Parkway.
Patients who have already been certified by a physician as having an applicable serious medical condition must bring the following items:
• Completed patient certification form;
• Driver’s license or state ID;
• Proof of state residency, such as a utility bill;
• and the $50 application fee, in check or money order, for a patient ID card.
Patients who have not already seen a physician must bring the following items, in addition to the above:
• At least 1 piece of medical documentation that shows their diagnosis, such as medical records, a letter from a doctor, or office visit summaries;
• Valid photo ID;
• 2 proofs of West Virginia residency for state registration;
• and Cash, credit, or debit to pay the $149 physician evaluation fee
Patients who have a household income of 200% of the federal poverty level or less may apply for a waiver of the $50 patient ID card fee at the event. If a waiver is requested, applicants must provide the most recent W-2, paystubs within the last 30 days or proof of eligibility for low-income benefits.
Appointments are strongly encouraged and may be scheduled by calling 304-356-5090.
To date, OMC has received 3,948 patient applications for medical cannabis.
Patient cards are valid only in West Virginia. Registration does not mean medical cannabis products can immediately be obtained.
The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization; dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.
In addition to these signups, eligible West Virginians can register for a medical cannabis patient card at www.medcanwv.org. A list of physicians registered to certify patients as eligible for the use of medical cannabis is available on the website.
