Hard work, solid story led to big yes vote
With 60 percent of the vote, the school bond passed in a landslide victory that will change the landscape of education in Hampshire County.
The school bond has generated buzz throughout the county in the months leading up to the election, and while the folks in support of the bond were brimming with hope on Election Day, there was a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the topic as the county played the waiting game.
Come Election Night, all doubts were allayed.
The bond received more “yes” than “no” votes in 20 of Hampshire’s 24 precincts. Three precincts attached to the county’s 2 smallest elementary schools voted “no” along with Precinct 15 in Purgitsville.
Under the bond proposal, Springfield-Green Spring and John J. Cornwell elementaries will be folded into the new west, central and east schools.
Precinct 9 in Levels, 25 in Springfield and 26 in Green Spring voted “no” on the bond call by a combined 39 votes.
Board member Dee Dee Rinker explained that while the election itself was nerve-wracking, once the bond passed, the board started celebrating.
“We were, all of us, so excited,” Rinker recalled. “This is going to mean so much to the students of the county. Everything is going to change, as far as improving the workspace for our students and for the work areas.”
Board Vice President Ed Morgan said that while he had work to do on his farm Election Night, he was trying his hardest to stay in the loop about the bond results.
“I was on my 4-wheeler checking the cows with my phone in my hand,” laughed Morgan.
Ernie Dellatorre, one of the architects with McKinley Architects who will be working side by side with Hampshire County in designing the 3 new schools, said that he tuned in to the Review’s livestream on election night in anticipation of the outcome for the bond.
“Election night was both tense and exciting at the same time,” Dellatorre said. “I am extremely happy for the students of Hampshire County who will get to experience new, modern and state-of-the-art schools within their system.”
Rinker said that as far as her personal predictions about the bond passage, she felt about 50/50 due to the limitations that COVID-19 presented with the restriction of large gatherings.
“Board members were planning to get out and go to some other open forum meetings, and we kind of got held back,” Rinker said. “I think we had an excellent CEFP committee.”
The CEFP committee was comprised of members of the community, from Hampshire County teachers, service personnel, parents and business leaders. Rinker said that the wide variety of folks that made up the committee might have played a role in the swaying of the community.
“When Jeff [Pancione] started organizing the board, we wanted to make sure we had a wide base covered in all areas and all backgrounds,” she explained. “We wanted everything: business, education, families.”
One of the members of the CEFP committee, Ashley Suddath, a Hampshire County Schools parent, said that she was having some doubts about the outcome.
“I was seeing a lot of negativity on social media,” she admitted. “I think support from teachers and school staff made the difference.”
Dellatorre, who has worked with many school bonds through McKinley Architects, gave high praise to the community of Hampshire County.
“This is truly one of the best bond passage campaigns that I have been involved in since there were so many who contributed to its success,” Dellatorre remarked. “The West Virginia School Building Authority’s approval and pledge to fund the plan, and the Board of Education and administration’s willingness to pursue the passage of the bond in such an unprecedented time should all be commended.
This is truly a great day for Hampshire County Schools and its community.”
Now that the bond has passed, skeptical folks in the community who might be concerned about where exactly the money actually will go can expect the funds to go to what they’ve been earmarked for in the bond election order.
“There is a certain set of guidelines that must be followed,” Rinker said. “We had to have a bond attorney for the language of the bond.”
Rinker also added that because the breakdown of the bond was so descriptive, folks could see what the money is being spent on over the next few years.
“That’s how you get a bond passed. We didn’t include extras in the bond,” she said.
The passing of the bond took teamwork on every level in the county, whether it was communication among the teachers and families to the school board offering pertinent information on their website to simply folks in the community voicing their support and making a difference.
David Cannon, who won the county commission race by a fair bit, put it perfectly: “Good people in these communities, they rely on other good people’s opinions. Word of mouth won it.”
