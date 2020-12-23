Some of our subscribers have been receiving their Review a week or more late.
We at the Review would like all our readers to know that we take this matter very seriously and apologize for the unnecessary delays.
Our standard procedure for sending out the newspaper on Wednesday morning is always the same. We label the paper with the proper address, bundle the Reviews according to U.S. postal regulations, pay our postage bill and enter them into the mail in Romney. We even contract with a company that specializes in meeting postal regulations in order to make sure we are doing this work correctly.
Postal Service procedures now dictate that all of our newspapers first go to Baltimore, Md., for sorting —even if they are coming right back to Romney for delivery to addresses here. For papers outside the county, the route through Baltimore may lead to another sorting center before being distributed by the post office to the various addresses.
Frankly, we have little or no control over the timeliness of the delivery of our newspapers once they leave our hands. Just like our readers who send out personal letters, unfortunately delays are a way of life any more.
The Postal Service doesn’t share much information on its operations, but we would like to point out that the giant agency is facing the same staffing issues all businesses face in this time of Covid-19. And don’t forget it’s the busiest mail season, Christmas.
That’s not to say we don’t want the delivery to be speedier.
We do, and we’ll continue to work with the post office to see that speedy delivery is as much a priority for that organization as it is for ours.
Again, we apologize for the delays, and we can assure you, our readers, that we are continuing to take this problem very seriously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.