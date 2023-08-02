ROMNEY — The second-degree murder charge in the July 13 slaying of a Maryland repo man was upgraded to first degree last week during a would-be preliminary hearing that the defendant derailed before it got off the ground.
Michael Andrew McCaughey, 39, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of 27-year-old Cody Carlin of Hagerstown, Md.
His preliminary hearing was originally planned for 1:30 p.m. last Monday, July 24, but a scheduling conflict moved it to Thursday morning instead.
Prior to Thursday’s hearing, Hampshire County Prosecutor Becky Miller moved immediately to amend the charges against McCaughey – dismissing his second-degree murder charge and upgrading it to first degree. The new charge required a do-over in the filing of McCaughey’s case paperwork, requiring the defendant’s signatures.
First-degree murder is the willful, deliberate and premeditated killing of another individual, including homicides in the commission of (or attempted commission of) certain felonies. Second-degree murder is murder that doesn’t fall under that umbrella.
Thursday’s preliminary hearing in front of Magistrate Ron DiCiolla would have heard evidence and testimony presented about the case to determine if it would bound the defendant over to circuit court for a felony charge.
McCaughey’s manner last Thursday morning was stubborn, vocal and irate as he refused to work with the magistrate, resulting in the preliminary hearing’s cancellation.
It has not yet been rescheduled.
Carlin traveled with his coworker Devin Johnson to Golden Acres on the afternoon of July 13 to repossess a black 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup, when McCaughey, its owner, grew so agitated that Carlin dialed 911.
While Carlin was on the phone explaining the situation, McCaughey apparently began firing a pistol. Carlin told dispatchers he’d been shot in the chest.
The county 911 Center indicated they’d heard “nine shots” in the background during the call, wrote West Virginia State Police Sgt. J.D. Carson of the Romney Detachment in the felony complaint filed with the magistrate.
Emergency medical personnel found Carlin along Golden Drive, where he was pronounced dead on the scene.
McCaughey attempted to flee the scene in the truck, but was apprehended near Tearcoat Road. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
