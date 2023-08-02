Michael McCaughey

Michael McCaughey

ROMNEY — The second-degree murder charge in the July 13 slaying of a Maryland repo man was upgraded to first degree last week during a would-be preliminary hearing that the defendant derailed before it got off the ground.

Michael Andrew McCaughey, 39, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of 27-year-old Cody Carlin of Hagerstown, Md.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.