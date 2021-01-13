West Virginia gas prices skyrocketed 17.7 cents a gallon last week, averaging $2.28 Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations.
The surge was less noticeable in Hampshire County, where prices crept from $2.259 up to $2.299.
West Virginia’s average is 18.5 cents higher than a month ago, but still 30 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average rose 4.9 cents last week, averaging $2.31 a gallon Sunday. That’s up 14.5 cents in a month, but still down 27.4 cents in a year.
Romney Fire Company responded to 276 calls last year.
Fires numbered 51 — 18 structures, 6 flue or cooking, 7 vehicles and 18 brush fires.
Vehicle accidents, water rescues and requests to establish landing zones were typical of the rest of the calls.
The slowest months were February and September, with 14 calls each. August saw the company in action 34 times.
UPMC Western Maryland has named Dr. Matthew Simmons vice president for medical affairs. Simmons was previously the chief infection control officer at City Hospital of West Virginia University in Martinsburg, where he also served as the director of the Infection Control Department.
Roadwork signs were up in Springfield last week, not for any highway projects, but because work was being done on the South Branch Valley Railroad overpass across Route 28.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday.
The holiday will have all government offices closed and no mail delivery.
Hampshire schools are off for the holiday and the board meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday night.
